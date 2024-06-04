Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Opposition Denounced Exit Polls Predicting Clean Sweep for BJP-Led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha Election

As the exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that were released on June 1 predict an overwhelming victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the opposition has vehemently dismissed the projections, alleging that there has been manipulation and bias. They Cited examples from the previous General Assembly Elections and argued that exit polls have often failed to accurately capture and predict the public sentiment.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: A Lesson in Exit Poll Fallibility

Referring to the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, it was stated that the exit polls had predicted a sweeping victory for the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav. Projections had indicated that the grand alliance would secure between 139 and 161 seats, suggesting a clear majority. However, contrary to these predictions, the actual results saw the NDA securing a majority, with the Mahagathbandhan limited to just 110 seats. Axis My India, a leading exit poll agency known for its precision, admitted its error in reading the electorate’s mood, calling the miscalculation a valuable lesson in refining their methodology.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Another Missed Prediction

In a similar instance, in 2021, exit polls had anticipated a narrow victory for the BJP in the West Bengal assembly election, predicting a tough battle with the incumbent Trinamool Congress. However, the final results had a stark difference. The results reflected the Trinamool Congress won 213 seats out of 294, while the BJP managed only 77 seats. This significant discrepancy further fueled the opposition’s skepticism towards the reliability of exit polls.

Additional Historical Inaccuracies

There are numerous other instances where exit polls have missed the mark. In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election of 2017, the Chhattisgarh election in 2023, and the Delhi assembly election in 2015, exit polls failed to accurately predict the outcomes. One frequently cited example is the 2004 Lok Sabha election.

The 2004 Lok Sabha Election: A Historical Echo?

In 2004, exit polls forecasted a decisive victory for the NDA, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, predicting they would win between 240 and 275 seats. The actual results were a surprise, with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) securing 216 seats and the NDA falling short with 187 seats. Drawing parallels to the current scenario, the Congress party remains confident that the 2024 elections will mirror the unexpected turn of events seen in 2004.

Understanding the Flaws in Exit Polls

Exit polls are essentially surveys conducted with voters as they exit polling stations. Their accuracy depends heavily on the sample size and the methodology used. Variability in voter behavior, sampling errors, and non-response bias are among the factors that can lead to inaccurate predictions. As history shows, while exit polls provide a snapshot of voter sentiment, they are not infallible and should be interpreted with caution.

