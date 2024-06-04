Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Jailed Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh Leads By 50,000+ Votes

Jailed Khalistani separatist and Chief of Waris Punjab, Amritpal Singh, is currently leading by 50,405 votes from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib seat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections of 2024, as per the latest trends revealed by the Election Commission of India.

Amritpal Singh is contesting as an independent candidate, with Congress leader Kulbir Singh Zira trailing behind, and the Aam Admi Party candidate following closely with a gap of 51,328 votes.

The pro-Khalistani leader was apprehended by Punjab police in April of the previous year, after managing to evade capture for over a month. The stringent National Security Act was invoked against him in connection with his activities.

In the 2019 elections, the Khadoor Sahib seat was clinched by the Congress’ Jasbir Singh Gill. For the current elections, the Congress has nominated Kuldeep Singh Zira, while the BJP has nominated Manjit Singh Manna. Laljit Singh Bhullar represents the AAP, and the Akali Dal has chosen Virsa Singh Valtoha as their candidate.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab took place on June 1, marking the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, initial trends indicate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading in the two Lok Sabha seats of Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha elections, conducted over seven phases spanning a six-week period, saw participation from approximately 642 million voters. Counting of votes commenced with the scrutiny of postal ballot papers under tight security measures.

Additionally, the counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha, and the results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies have also begun.

The Bharatiya Janata Party aims for a third consecutive term in power, while the Opposition, united under the INDIA bloc, endeavors to challenge the ruling party’s dominance.

Most exit polls predict another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with many projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Prior to the official counting of votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured one seat in the Surat Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, on April 22, Mukesh Dalal won the election “unopposed,” as the nomination of Congress nominee Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected due to alleged discrepancies in the signatures of the proposers.

The Lok Sabha elections, spanning across seven phases, encompassed the electoral process for 543 seats of the lower house.

