Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Omar Abdullah ,A Political Journey Of Legacy, Leadership, And Challenges In Jammu And Kashmir

Omar Abdullah, born on March 10, 1970, is an Indian politician who has held several significant positions in Jammu and Kashmir. He served as the Chief Minister of the region and has been the Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference since 2009.

Abdullah made history by becoming the youngest Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the youngest Lok Sabha member. This achievement came after he formed a coalition government with the Congress party on January 5, 2009.

Prior to his role as Chief Minister, Abdullah was the Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. He represented the Beerwah constituency in the Budgam district. However, the assembly was dissolved in 2018, preceding the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Abdullah’s political journey began in 1998 when he became a Lok Sabha member. He continued to win in subsequent elections and also served as a Union Minister. In 2002, he took over the leadership of the National Conference from his father. Although he lost his seat in Ganderbal during the 2002 state assembly elections, he regained it in 2008.

In the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Abdullah expressed his reluctance to enter into a seat-sharing agreement with other political parties in the INDIA alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. He insisted that the National Conference should contest all seats in the Kashmir region.

Personal life

Born on March 10, 1970, in Rochford, Essex, United Kingdom, Omar Abdullah hails from a prestigious political family. He is the grandson of Sheikh Abdullah and the son of Farooq Abdullah, both of whom have served as Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. His mother, Mollie, who is of English descent and worked as a nurse, initially opposed his entry into politics.

Abdullah received his education at Burn Hall School in Srinagar and Lawrence School in Sanawar. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. Before venturing into politics, he worked in various capacities with ITC Limited and The Oberoi Group until the age of 29. Although he started an MBA program at the University of Strathclyde, he had to discontinue it due to his election to the Lok Sabha.

He tied the knot with Payal Nath from Delhi, the daughter of retired army officer Ram Nath. However, in September 2011, Abdullah confirmed their separation. His younger sister, Sara, was previously married to Sachin Pilot, the son of Rajesh Pilot.

Abdullah also dabbled in acting, appearing as himself in director Apoorva Lakhia’s film, Mission Istanbul (2008).

Political CAREER

In 1998, Omar Abdullah made history as the youngest member elected to the 12th Lok Sabha at the age of 28. During his tenure, he served on both the Committee on Transport and Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism’s Consultative Committee. Re-elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999, he took oath as Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on October 13, 1999. His portfolio expanded on July 22, 2001, when he became the youngest Union Minister of State for External Affairs. However, he resigned from this position on December 23, 2002, to focus on party affairs.

Assuming the presidency of the National Conference party on June 23, 2002, Omar Abdullah succeeded his father, Farooq Abdullah. Despite this achievement, he faced a setback in the Kashmir assembly elections of September-October 2002, losing his Ganderbal seat. However, he was re-elected as the party’s president in 2006.

In March 2006, Abdullah held a significant meeting with Pakistan’s president, Pervez Musharraf, in Islamabad, signaling his dedication to resolving the Jammu & Kashmir issue. His speech during the 2008 Lok Sabha vote of confidence on July 22, 2008, garnered praise and online admiration.

Following the 2008 Kashmir Elections, Abdullah’s National Conference formed a coalition government with the Congress party, leading to his appointment as the 11th Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on January 5, 2009. This raised hopes for peace and stability in the region, which had long suffered from insurgency and violence.

However, in 2009, Abdullah faced criticism for his handling of the Shopian rape and murder case. Many perceived this as his first major failure, with some feeling he yielded to pressure from New Delhi.

Abdullah’s political journey continued as he was appointed as a member of the Coordination Committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance during its Mumbai convention on September 1, 2023. This committee is tasked with shaping the national agenda and campaign issues for the country’s primary opposition alliance.

CONSTITUENCY

Omar Abdullah served as a member of the 14th Lok Sabha, representing the Srinagar constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, India. Additionally, he held the position of Union Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from July 23, 2001, to December 23, 2002. Abdullah opted to resign from the NDA government in October 2002 to focus more on his party responsibilities.

2024 exit poll suggests that Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference (NC), is expected to emerge victorious in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. His main opponent in this contest is Sajad Lone, the chief of the Peoples Conference (PC).

POLITICAL BACKGROUND

Omar Abdullah’s political ascent was greatly aided by his privileged background. At the young age of 28, he secured a seat in the Lok Sabha as a member of the JKNC party. Within a year, he was re-elected to the same chamber and appointed as a minister in the Commerce and Industry Ministry under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. His appointment as Minister for External Affairs in 2001, at the age of 31, made him the youngest person to hold that position. However, his tenure lasted merely 17 months as he resigned in December 2002 to focus on preparing the JKNC for state assembly elections.

Assuming the presidency of the JKNC in June 2002, replacing his father, marked a significant moment in Omar’s political career. However, his initial foray into state-level politics faced challenges. In the 2002 elections, the ruling JKNC suffered significant losses, including Omar’s own defeat to a candidate from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Subsequently, a coalition government was formed by the PDP, the Indian National Congress, and smaller parties. Despite these setbacks, Omar was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004.

The 2008 state assembly elections marked a turning point as Omar emerged victorious in his constituency. The JKNC, with 28 seats and support from the Congress Party, formed the new government in 2009. At the age of 38, Omar became the youngest Chief Minister of the state. He stepped down from the presidency of the JKNC, allowing his father to take his place. Despite facing accusations, including being linked to a 2006 sex scandal, Omar’s resignation offer was declined by the state’s governor.

As Chief Minister, Omar faced numerous challenges, particularly allegations of human rights violations by security forces combating separatist insurgency in the state. He consistently advocated for curbing the powers of the army and repealing the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which facilitates such abuses.

Omar Abdullah, committed to Jammu and Kashmir’s integration with India, also pursued dialogue with Pakistan, meeting President Pervez Musharraf in 2006. He advocated for granting autonomy to the state to strengthen its ties with India. Despite winning one seat in the 2014 state legislative elections, his party lost majority to the PDP. He resigned as Chief Minister in January 2015. Placed under house arrest in August 2019 following the abrogation of the state’s autonomy, Abdullah remained detained until March 2020 when he was formally charged. His unwavering stance amidst political turmoil underscores his enduring commitment to Kashmir’s future.

