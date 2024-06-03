Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi – Here's What You Need to Know!

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in Indian politics, has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for four terms in the Lok Sabha. Since 2019, he has represented Wayanad, Kerala, after serving as the MP for Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019. He also held the position of Party President of the Indian National Congress (INC) from 2017 to 2019, as announced during the 84th AICC Plenary Session in New Delhi.

As a key member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Rahul Gandhi also contributes to the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation as a trustee.

Early Life and Education

Born on June 19, 1970, to Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul spent his formative years in New Delhi, attending St. Columba’s School and the Doon School in Dehradun. Following the assassination of his grandmother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and due to security concerns, he and his sister Priyanka were homeschooled.

Rahul began his undergraduate studies at St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, before transferring to Harvard University. After his father’s assassination, he continued his studies at Rollins College in Florida, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1994. He later earned an M.Phil. in Development Studies from the University of Cambridge (Trinity College) in 1995.

Rahul Gandhi started his professional career at the Monitor Group in London and later founded Backops Services Private Ltd., a technology outsourcing firm in Mumbai.

Political Career

Rahul Gandhi entered Indian politics in 2004, contesting his first election from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, and winning by a large margin. Throughout his political career, he has focused on uniting communities and opposing divisive forces, advocating for people’s rights.

On September 24, 2007, he was appointed General Secretary of the AICC, overseeing the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India, which saw significant growth under his leadership. His efforts have included promoting rural development, education, women’s empowerment, and youth participation in politics.

In January 2013, Rahul Gandhi was appointed Vice President of the INC. As President from December 16, 2017, he led the party through the 2014 and 2019 general elections. Despite the party’s losses, he has served on several parliamentary committees, including those on Home Affairs, Human Resource Development, External Affairs, Finance, and Defence.

2019 General Elections

During the 2019 election campaign, Rahul Gandhi announced the “Nyay” (Nyuntam Aay Yojana—Minimum Income Guarantee) Scheme, promising Rs 6,000 each to the 20% poorest households and pledged to create 22 lakh government jobs within a year if elected. The campaign included the slogan “Chowkidar Chor Hai,” targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal. The INC won 52 seats, with Rahul Gandhi securing the Wayanad seat but losing Amethi.

Bharat Jodo Yatra (2022–2023)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, translating to “Unify India March,” was a campaign launched by the Congress party from 2022 to 2023, aimed at promoting national unity with themes of patriotism, cultural heritage, and development. Rahul Gandhi began this journey on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari.

Election History

2004: Won Amethi with 390,179 votes (66.18%)

Won Amethi with 390,179 votes (66.18%) 2009: Won Amethi with 464,195 votes (71.78%)

Won Amethi with 464,195 votes (71.78%) 2014: Retained Amethi with 408,651 votes (46.71%)

Retained Amethi with 408,651 votes (46.71%) 2019: Lost Amethi but won Wayanad with 706,367 votes (64.67%)

Wayanad, a district in Kerala established on November 1, 1980, has a population of 846,637 and includes the towns of Kalpetta, Mananthavady, and Sultan Bathery. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency with 706,367 votes.

Raebareli, a constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is a stronghold of the INC. Sonia Gandhi represented it from 2004 until her appointment to the Rajya Sabha in 2024, winning the 2019 election with a margin of 167,178 votes. Rahul contested from Rae Bareli which was previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

