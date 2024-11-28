Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off With Performances By Kylie Minogue And Others

Amid a drizzle of Thanksgiving cheer, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade illuminated New York City with dazzling balloons, themed floats, and star-studded performances by Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Hudson, and Idina Menzel. This year’s celebration blended timeless traditions with contemporary flair, marking a century of festive magic.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade commenced Thursday morning in New York City, proceeding through steady rainfall that added a touch of ponchos and umbrellas to the vibrant spectacle of balloons, floats, and star-studded performances including that of Kylie Minogue.

Performances by Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, Kylie Minogue

This cherished annual tradition featured the debut of new balloons, including Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse, alongside zoo- and pasta-themed floats, a tribute to iconic New York staples like coffee and bagels, and performances by Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, Kylie Minogue, and others.

The contemporary lineup marks a significant evolution from the parade’s inception 100 years ago. Its early iterations showcased floats depicting scenes from beloved fairy tales such as Mother Goose, Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, and Miss Muffet and the Spider. Yet, some traditions endure; just as in 1924, the event includes marching bands, an array of clowns, and a grand finale featuring Santa Claus riding through Manhattan to officially usher in the holiday season.

This year’s parade boasts 17 giant, helium-filled character balloons, 22 themed floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, and appearances by award-winning singers, actors, and notable personalities, including the WNBA champion New York Liberty.

Highlight appearances of Ariana Madix, Kylie Minogue, T-Pain

Highlights include appearances by reality TV star Ariana Madix, hip-hop artist T-Pain, Kylie Minogue, country duo Dan + Shay, The War and Treaty, The Temptations, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Broadway legend Lea Salonga, and Macy’s spokesperson Alison Brie, known for her role in Glow.

Among the new floats, a standout is Rao’s food brand float, which features a knight and a dragon crafted from pasta elements. Another celebrates the Bronx Zoo’s 125th anniversary, with depictions of a tiger, giraffe, zebra, and gorilla.

“The work that we do, the opportunity to impact millions of people and bring a bit of joy for a couple of hours on Thanksgiving morning, is what motivates us every day,” said Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Resilient tradition only canceled three times in its history

The festivities began at 8:30 a.m. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, covering a 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) route to conclude around noon at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which doubles as the stage and backdrop for many performances.

Despite the rainy conditions, the parade continues uninterrupted, a resilient tradition only canceled three times in its history, during World War II from 1942 to 1944. Organizers remain vigilant, closely monitoring wind speeds to ensure the safety of the iconic balloons.

Temperatures hovered in the upper 40s (Fahrenheit), accompanied by steady rain and winds averaging 10 mph (16 kph), safely within New York City’s regulatory limits for balloon flights. City law prohibits full-size balloons from flying if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or gusts surpass 35 mph (56 kph), allowing popular characters like Snoopy and Bluey to make their anticipated appearance.

