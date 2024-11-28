Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off With Performances By Kylie Minogue And Others

Amid a drizzle of Thanksgiving cheer, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade illuminated New York City with dazzling balloons, themed floats, and star-studded performances by Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Hudson, and Idina Menzel. This year’s celebration blended timeless traditions with contemporary flair, marking a century of festive magic.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off With Performances By Kylie Minogue And Others

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade commenced Thursday morning in New York City, proceeding through steady rainfall that added a touch of ponchos and umbrellas to the vibrant spectacle of balloons, floats, and star-studded performances including that of Kylie Minogue.

Performances by Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, Kylie Minogue

This cherished annual tradition featured the debut of new balloons, including Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse, alongside zoo- and pasta-themed floats, a tribute to iconic New York staples like coffee and bagels, and performances by Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, Kylie Minogue, and others.

The contemporary lineup marks a significant evolution from the parade’s inception 100 years ago. Its early iterations showcased floats depicting scenes from beloved fairy tales such as Mother Goose, Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, and Miss Muffet and the Spider. Yet, some traditions endure; just as in 1924, the event includes marching bands, an array of clowns, and a grand finale featuring Santa Claus riding through Manhattan to officially usher in the holiday season.

This year’s parade boasts 17 giant, helium-filled character balloons, 22 themed floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, and appearances by award-winning singers, actors, and notable personalities, including the WNBA champion New York Liberty.

Highlight appearances of Ariana Madix, Kylie Minogue, T-Pain

Highlights include appearances by reality TV star Ariana Madix, hip-hop artist T-Pain, Kylie Minogue, country duo Dan + Shay, The War and Treaty, The Temptations, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Broadway legend Lea Salonga, and Macy’s spokesperson Alison Brie, known for her role in Glow.

Among the new floats, a standout is Rao’s food brand float, which features a knight and a dragon crafted from pasta elements. Another celebrates the Bronx Zoo’s 125th anniversary, with depictions of a tiger, giraffe, zebra, and gorilla.

“The work that we do, the opportunity to impact millions of people and bring a bit of joy for a couple of hours on Thanksgiving morning, is what motivates us every day,” said Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Resilient tradition only canceled three times in its history

The festivities began at 8:30 a.m. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, covering a 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) route to conclude around noon at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which doubles as the stage and backdrop for many performances.

Despite the rainy conditions, the parade continues uninterrupted, a resilient tradition only canceled three times in its history, during World War II from 1942 to 1944. Organizers remain vigilant, closely monitoring wind speeds to ensure the safety of the iconic balloons.

Temperatures hovered in the upper 40s (Fahrenheit), accompanied by steady rain and winds averaging 10 mph (16 kph), safely within New York City’s regulatory limits for balloon flights. City law prohibits full-size balloons from flying if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or gusts surpass 35 mph (56 kph), allowing popular characters like Snoopy and Bluey to make their anticipated appearance.

Read More: Why Are US Universities Urging International Students to Return Before January?

Filed under

Advertisement

Also Read

Amazon’s First-Ever Black Friday Sale: Up to 75% Off On Electronics, Fashion & Home Appliances!

Amazon’s First-Ever Black Friday Sale: Up to 75% Off On Electronics, Fashion & Home Appliances!

Vir Das Delivers Bold Remarks On Donald Trump And Elon Musk At The Emmy Awards

Vir Das Delivers Bold Remarks On Donald Trump And Elon Musk At The Emmy Awards

How Air Pollution Can Bring a Lung Cancer Endemic, What We Can Do to Protect Our Lungs

How Air Pollution Can Bring a Lung Cancer Endemic, What We Can Do to Protect...

No Cyclone Fengal? Bay Of Bengal Storm Could Weaken Before Reaching Tamil Nadu—Latest Update

No Cyclone Fengal? Bay Of Bengal Storm Could Weaken Before Reaching Tamil Nadu—Latest Update

‘Free Palestine’: Anti-Israeli Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 20 Arrested

‘Free Palestine’: Anti-Israeli Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 20 Arrested

Entertainment

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece Of Work

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress Owns

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century?

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox