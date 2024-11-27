Why Are US Universities Urging International Students to Return Before January?

With Donald Trump poised to take office, universities across the United States are urging their international students to return to campus

With Donald Trump poised to take office in January, universities across the United States are urging their international students to return to campus ahead of the presidential inauguration. The warnings come amidst concerns over Trump’s promise to implement what he has described as the “largest mass deportation program in history.”

Many institutions are taking proactive steps to avoid potential disruptions, citing Trump’s prior travel bans and the uncertainty surrounding his immigration policies.

Why Are Universities Concerned?

As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, institutions like the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have issued advisories to their international student communities.

UMass Amherst, which hosts more than 5,000 international students, recently released a travel advisory urging students and faculty to return to the U.S. before inauguration day.

“Given that a new presidential administration can enact new policies on their first day in office (January 20), and based on previous experience with travel bans that were enacted in the first Trump Administration in 2016, the Office of Global Affairs is making this advisory out of an abundance of caution,” the university stated in a release.

The advisory further highlighted the uncertainty of potential policies, stating, “We are not able to speculate on what a travel ban will look like if enacted, nor can we speculate on what particular countries or regions of the world may or may not be affected.”

Similarly, MIT issued a warning to its international students, expressing concerns that new executive orders could delay travel and visa processing times.

Trump’s Immigration Track Record

The anxiety stems from Trump’s previous immigration policies, including a controversial travel ban enacted during his first term. The original ban, introduced in early 2017, barred nearly all immigrants and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Though revised multiple times following legal challenges, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the policy in June 2018.

Now, with Trump’s promise of stricter immigration enforcement, many fear a repeat of those disruptions, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of international students and faculty.

International Students in the U.S.: A Snapshot

The United States is home to a large population of international students, with over 1.1 million enrolled during the 2023-2024 academic year—a record-breaking number, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Top Countries of Origin : India and China account for the majority of international students, making up 29% and 25% of the total, respectively.

: India and China account for the majority of international students, making up 29% and 25% of the total, respectively. Leading Universities: Institutions such as New York University, Northeastern University, Columbia University, and Arizona State University host the largest shares of international students.

For the second consecutive year, India has sent the most students to the U.S., with over 331,600 enrolled in the 2023-2024 academic year—a 23% increase from the previous year.

Student Reactions: Anxiety and Uncertainty

The uncertainty surrounding Trump’s policies has left many international students feeling anxious and stressed.

“All international students are worried right now,” said Chloe East, a professor at the University of Colorado Denver, in an interview with the BBC.

She added, “Students are incredibly overwhelmed and stressed out right now as a result of the uncertainty around immigration. A lot of students have concerns about their visas and whether they’ll be allowed to continue their education.”

Aoi Maeda, a Japanese student at Earlham College in Indiana, expressed her apprehension about completing her studies. “I am planning to graduate in May 2026, but now that the administration is going to be a little bit more dangerous, I’m less hopeful about things going well,” Maeda said.

She voiced concerns that even students on valid visas might face challenges under Trump’s policies. “[Trump] claims that he is only interested in keeping illegal immigrants out of the country, but he also kind of tries to move the goal post a lot of times. I feel like us international students with a visa might get affected, and it’ll become easier to deport us.”