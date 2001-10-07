Narendra Modi 3.0 :  A Detailed Overview Of His Political & Personal Life

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, June 9. During a meeting of the NDA parliamentarians at the old Parliament building, Joshi informed the alliance members that the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 7:15 pm on Sunday. The meeting’s primary agenda was to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA.

A Trip Through His Life Journey

Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat, India.

On PM Modi’s birthday Thread 1: Early Years On 17th September 1950, Narendra Modi was born to Hiraben & Damodardas Modi. In his early years, Modi helped his father sell tea at Vadnagar railway station. [Modi’s tea stall, Vadnagar Station, Gujarat] #HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/tXRyXH9w4E — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 17, 2022

His political journey began in earnest when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a young age. Through his involvement with the RSS, Modi developed organizational skills and ideological grounding that would later shape his political career.

On PM Modi’s Bday Thread 2: A Young Nationalist Modi joined protests against Emergency in 1970s. He often wore a disguise. After RSS went underground, Gujarat Lok Sangharsh Samiti was formed. At 25, Modi became Gen. Secy. in barely 3 years. [Modi in disguise] #HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/p9LeZkx6fx — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 17, 2022

In the early 1980s, Modi became an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His organizational acumen was quickly recognized, and he played a significant role in the party’s strategies in various states.

Young Modi with the ubiquitous Chai in one hand and a bag by his side. In their travels across the country, RSS Karyakartas commonly carried one bag with all their belongings. pic.twitter.com/pcyfJMVXN8 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 4, 2022

Modi’s rise within the BJP was marked by his ability to manage campaigns and mobilize grassroots support, which eventually led to his appointment as the General Secretary of the BJP in 1987.

Narendra Modi’s formative years were marked by significant challenges as he balanced his education with working at his family’s tea stall to help make ends meet. His school friends recall him as industrious, with a strong affinity for debates and a curiosity for reading. Modi spent many hours at the local library, and he also enjoyed swimming during his childhood.

Modi’s thoughts and dreams as a child were notably different from those of his peers, likely influenced by Vadnagar’s rich history as a center of Buddhist learning and spirituality. From a young age, he felt a compelling urge to make a difference in society. He was deeply inspired by the works of Swami Vivekananda, which laid the foundation for his spiritual journey and motivated him to pursue the mission of making India a global leader, or “Jagat Guru.”

At 17, Modi left home to travel across India, exploring various cultures for two years. This journey profoundly transformed him and clarified his life’s goals. Upon returning, he moved to Ahmedabad and joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a socio-cultural organization dedicated to India’s regeneration. As an RSS pracharak, his routine was rigorous, beginning at 5 am and continuing until late at night. In the late 1970s, Modi became actively involved in the movement to restore democracy in India during the Emergency period.

Chief Minister of Gujarat (2001-2014)

‘Dekho Dekho Kaun Aaya..Gujarat Ka Sher Aaya!’ On February 24 2002, exactly 22 years ago today, @narendramodi stepped into the Gujarat Legislature as an MLA for the first time. This victory marked the dawn of a promising new era not only for Gujarat but also for India and the… pic.twitter.com/NCHqczPjLS — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) February 24, 2024

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. His appointment came after the resignation of his predecessor, Keshubhai Patel, following the BJP’s poor performance in by-elections and the handling of the aftermath of the Bhuj earthquake in 2001.

After taking oath as CM of Gujarat for the 1st time, Modi concluded his speech with a rousing chant of ‘Bharat Mata Ni Jay’. He then stepped down from the podium & drove an open jeep into the crowd amid drums, bugles & chants of ‘Apanu Gujarat, Agavu Gujarat’. [October 7, 2001] pic.twitter.com/zAwjK7wHq0 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 7, 2022

1. First Term (2001-2002): Modi’s initial period as Chief Minister was marked by his focus on administrative reforms and economic development. However, his tenure was soon overshadowed by the 2002 Gujarat riots, a period of intense communal violence that drew widespread criticism and scrutiny both domestically and internationally.

Narendra Modi was sworn in 21 years ago as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. As they say, the rest is history! [7th October, 2001] pic.twitter.com/kMoYECqCdX — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 7, 2022

2. Second Term (2002-2007): Despite the controversies, Modi led the BJP to a decisive victory in the 2002 Gujarat Assembly elections. His second term focused on infrastructure development, industrial growth, and improving the state’s economic policies. The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, launched in 2003, became a major platform for attracting investment to the state.

3. Third Term (2007-2012): Modi continued to push for economic reforms and infrastructural projects. His administration emphasized electricity reforms, agricultural initiatives, and the promotion of Gujarat as a business-friendly state. Modi’s reputation as a pro-development leader began to solidify during this period.

4. Fourth Term (2012-2014): Modi’s final term as Chief Minister was characterized by continued economic growth and a strong focus on governance. His leadership style and policy initiatives in Gujarat set the stage for his national political ambitions.

Prime Minister of India (2014)

Narendra Modi’s transition from state to national politics was marked by his nomination as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 general elections. His campaign emphasized development, good governance, and economic reforms, resonating with a wide array of voters.

1. First Term (2014-2019): Modi was sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014. His first term focused on major policy initiatives like “Make in India,” “Digital India,” “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” (Clean India Mission), and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Modi’s foreign policy aimed at enhancing India’s global standing through active diplomacy and international cooperation.

2. Second Term (2019 – 2024): Re-elected with an even larger mandate, Modi took his oath for the second term on May 30, 2019. His second term has seen the implementation of significant policies such as the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. His administration has also been focused on handling the COVID-19 pandemic, rolling out extensive vaccination drives, and pushing for economic recovery.

3. Will be sworn as the Prime Minister of India on 9th June 2024.

Legacy and Impact

Narendra Modi’s political career is characterized by his strong leadership, focus on development, and ability to connect with a broad electorate. His tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat established him as a capable administrator, while his terms as Prime Minister have been marked by ambitious reforms and a vision for transforming India into a global power.

Modi’s leadership has been both lauded for economic advancements and criticized for handling social issues and human rights. His influence on Indian politics is profound, reshaping the BJP into a dominant political force and significantly altering the country’s policy landscape.

In conclusion, Narendra Modi’s political journey from a small-town boy to the Prime Minister of India is a testament to his strategic acumen, resilience, and vision for India’s future. His career continues to evolve, leaving a lasting imprint on India’s political, economic, and social fabric.

Entry into the BJP and Rise in the Party

Collaboration with BJP Stalwarts: L.K. Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Narendra Modi’s early political career saw him working closely with key BJP leaders such as L.K. Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These interactions were crucial in shaping Modi’s political strategies and his understanding of national politics.

1. L.K. Advani: Advani, one of the founding members of the BJP, was instrumental in the party’s rise to prominence. Modi worked with Advani during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which played a significant role in mobilizing Hindu sentiments across the country. Modi’s organizational skills and his ability to connect with the masses were honed during this period, as he managed several aspects of Advani’s campaigns.

On LK Advani’s 95th birthday, a throwback to some interesting moments in history.. The road from the Somnath Yatra to the Gujarat Elections to the General Elections has been remarkable.. pic.twitter.com/gSGdlX1IHk — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) November 8, 2022

2. Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Vajpayee, a respected statesman and the first BJP leader to become Prime Minister of India, also had a profound influence on Modi. During Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister (1998-2004), Modi was involved in various party activities and strategy formulations. Modi’s exposure to national politics and governance during this period was significant in shaping his future political strategies.

Former Prime Minister Sh Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been an inspiration, a guide, and a role model to the entire nation, especially to Narendra Modi. In honor of Atal Ji’s birthday today, let us revisit some heartwarming memories from the archives..and a rare audio in NM’s voice.. pic.twitter.com/Jw3R9Y35wg — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) December 25, 2022

