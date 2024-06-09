Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live: Who’s Getting the Coveted Call for ‘Cabinet’?

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will be sworn in on tonight, 9th June at 7:15 PM at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. While preparations are under full swing for the oath-taking ceremony, hints continue to be dropped on who will be a part of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet of Ministers. The third term of Narendra Modi begins with a crucial balancing act between leaders of the BJP who have won the elections and the allies whose support has resulted in the NDA crossing the half-way mark of 272 seats. The JD(U), TDP, LJP, RLD, Apna Dal have proven to be key allies of the BJP-led NDA government of 2024.

In an exclusive conversation, JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ram Nath Thakur has confirmed to NewsX that he will be sworn in as a Cabinet Minister tonight. Ramnath Thakur is the son of socialist stalwart and former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, who was awarded the Bharat Ranta by the Narendra Modi government earlier this year. Thakur, who hails from Samastipur, has also served as Bihar minister between 2005 and 2010.

#TheModiSwearingIn | JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur speaks exclusively to #NewsX and confirms his swearing-in as minister in PM Modi’s next cabinet. ‘My goal is to work towards the development of Bihar, will have a discussion with the PM after the oath-taking ceremony regarding… pic.twitter.com/sOOCwz8qba — NewsX World (@NewsX) June 9, 2024

In addition to Thakur’s confirmation, a flurry of activity surrounds several other political heavyweights receiving calls for the oath ceremony. Among them are RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary, Apna Dal Chief Anupriya Patel, and LJP Chief Chirag Paswan, signaling the importance of coalition partners in shaping the upcoming Cabinet.

According to sources from NewsX, prominent BJP leaders have been called, indicating a mix of experienced and new members in Modi’s new team.

– RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary gets a call: Better known as Jayant Chaudhary, he is an Indian politician and a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh since 2022. He has also previously served as a member of 15th Lok Sabha from Mathura and is the National Chairman of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

– Apna Dal Chief Anupriya Patel receives a call: Anupriya Singh Patel is an Indian politician, teacher and social worker from the state of Uttar Pradesh who is the President of Apna Dal (Soneylal) party since 2016 and the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry of India since 7 July 2021. She has been the representative for Mirzapur since 2014.

– LJP Chief Chirag Paswan gets a call: Chirag Kumar Paswan is an Indian politician and former actor serving as the 1st president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) since 2021, 2nd president of Lok Janshakti Party from 2019 to 2021 and a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency since 2024. He is the son of late Member of Parliament and Union Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan.

– BJP Leader Prahlad Joshi and Rajnath Singh get calls: Prahlad Joshi was the State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnataka (BJP) from 2014 to 2016 and served in the panel of chairpersons of Lok Sabha (2014–2018) while Rajnath Singh is an Indian politician and lecturer who is serving as the 29th Defence Minister of India since 2019. He is currently the deputy Leader of the House, Lok Sabha since 2014. He was the 8th President of Bharatiya Janata Party from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2014.

– BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari and Arjun Meghwal receive calls: Nitin Jairam Gadkari is an Indian politician from Maharashtra who is the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways in the Government of India. He is also the longest serving Minister for Road Transport & Highways currently running his tenure for over nine years while Arjun Meghwal is an Indian politician who is currently serving as the Minister of Law and Justice in the Government of India since 2023 and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs since 2017 & Culture since 2021 in the Second Modi ministry.

– BJP Leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a call: Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia is an Indian politician who served as the Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel in the cabinet during the second under Narendra Modi’s governance from 2021. He is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing the state of Madhya Pradesh since 2020.

– BJP Leader Shivraj Singh receives a call: Shivraj Singh Chouhan is an Indian politician and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 and previously from 2005 to 2018 and a Member of Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh from Budhni since 2006 to 2024 and previously from 1990 to 1991.

– BJP Leader Giriraj Singh gets a call: Giriraj Singh is an Indian politician and the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department in the 23rd Ministry of the Republic of India with a cabinet minister rank. He is the Member of Parliament from the Begusarai Loksabha constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha

– BJP Leader Murlidhar Mohol receives a call: Murlidhar Kisan Mohol is an Indian politician. He is an MP from Pune Lok Sabha constituency elected in the year 2024.He was elected Mayor of Pune in November 2019 replacing Mukta Tilak. Mohol was a corporator from 12 C ward of Pune Municipal Corporation in 2017 elections as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party.

– BJP Leader Shobha Karandlaje from Karnataka gets a call: Shobha Karandlaje is an Indian BJP politician from Karnataka who is currently serving as the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister of State for Food Processing Industries in the Second Modi ministry.

Stay tuned to NewsX for live coverage of the oath-taking ceremony and a comprehensive analysis of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

