PM Modi Invites Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe To Oath-Taking Ceremony

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony, expected to take place on June 8. President Wickremesinghe extended his congratulations to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA on their electoral victory via a phone call. Following this conversation, PM Modi invited President Wickremesinghe to his oath-taking ceremony, an invitation that was graciously accepted.

The President’s Media Division of Sri Lanka confirmed this development in a post on X, stating, “During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted.” They also noted, “President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the @BJP4India led NDA’s electoral victory in a phone call.”

Thank you for your call and warm wishes, President @RW_UNP. Sri Lanka is an important partner in our Neighbourhood First policy. India is proud to be a dependable partner for Sri Lanka. I look forward to realising our joint vision of enhancing connectivity in all its dimensions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the… — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) June 4, 2024

Expressing his warmest wishes to PM Modi, President Wickremesinghe highlighted Sri Lanka’s anticipation of further strengthening its partnership with India. In a post on X, he remarked, “I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi.” He further added, “As the closest neighbour, Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India.”

READ MORE : Election Results 2024: BJP Seizes Throne, However Opposition Revises

In the aftermath of the Lok Sabha poll results, the Union cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, which is set to conclude on June 16. Sources indicate that with the support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) – deemed potential “kingmakers” – the formation of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is in progress, with the swearing-in ceremony likely on June 8.

The Election Commission of India has announced the results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP secured 240 seats while the Congress won 99. Although the BJP’s seat count was lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and 282 seats in 2014, the Congress saw significant growth, with 99 seats compared to 52 in 2019 and 44 in 2014.

Show Full Article