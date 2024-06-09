Raksha Khadse Celebrates Third Consecutive Victory in Maharashtra's Raver Lok Sabha Seat; Anticipates A Post In Modi's Cabinet

Following her participation in a tea meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, BJP MP-elect from Maharashtra’s Raver, Raksha Khadse, voiced her enthusiasm and pride in working alongside the Prime Minister-designate. Reflecting on her political journey and recent electoral success, Khadse expressed her satisfaction with her continued role within the BJP.

Speaking to a media source, Khadse remarked, “It is a matter of pride for me as I have worked as a BJP worker for several years. I hope that I can serve the country in the future. It feels good to get the opportunity to work with Modi ji. He congratulated us and said that we have to work together for the country. We have a vision that is why we have reached till here.”

When queried about any potential portfolio she might be assigned, Khadse remained circumspect, responding, “Nothing like that.”

Raksha Khadse’s victory in Maharashtra’s Raver Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections marks a significant achievement. She secured her position by defeating the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction candidate, Shriram Patil, with a substantial margin of 272,183 votes. Despite internal concerns within the party about her popularity during the elections, Khadse’s third consecutive win demonstrates her political resilience and strong support base.

In this election, Khadse amassed a total of 630,879 votes, while her opponent, Shriram Patil, received 358,696 votes. The Raver Lok Sabha seat, located within Jalgaon district, has been represented by Khadse for the past decade, showcasing her enduring connection with her constituents.

Khadse’s political career began at the grassroots level with Panchayat elections, where she was first elected as the Sarpanch of her village, Kothli. Her entry into the national political arena came at the age of 26, when she triumphed over NCP’s Manish Jain in the 2014 elections.

Raksha Khadse’s political lineage is noteworthy, as she is the daughter-in-law of veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who has since joined the NCP Sharad Pawar faction. Her ability to carve out her own identity and achieve a hat-trick of victories speaks to her political acumen and dedication.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have brought about significant changes in Maharashtra’s political landscape. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured 30 out of 48 seats, marking an increase of 25 seats compared to the 2019 elections. Conversely, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saw its seat count decrease to 17, a drop of 24 seats.

Raksha Khadse’s success amidst these shifting dynamics highlights her tenacity and the trust placed in her by the voters of Raver. As she prepares to take on her responsibilities in the Lok Sabha, her commitment to working collaboratively with Prime Minister Modi and serving the nation remains unwavering. This latest victory not only cements her position within the BJP but also sets the stage for her continued contribution to Indian politics.

