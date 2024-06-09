BJP Chief JP Nadda to Host Grand Dinner After PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony; Menu Includes Bajra Khichdi, Stuffed Litchi And Several Other Dishes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is all set to host a grand dinner for the newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This lavish event, scheduled to follow the swearing-in ceremony of the union council of ministers on Sunday evening, promises to be a culinary delight tailored to combat the summer heat.

According to sources, the dinner menu has been meticulously curated to offer an extensive array of dishes perfectly suited for the warm weather. Among the highlights are a selection of refreshing juices and shakes, stuffed litchi, matka kulfi, mango cream, and raita, all chosen to provide a cooling effect amidst the summer heat. This careful selection underscores the organizers’ dedication to ensuring the comfort and satisfaction of the esteemed guests.

In addition to the summer-themed treats, the menu boasts a diverse range of traditional delicacies. Guests will be treated to Jodhpuri sabzi, a delectable vegetable curry hailing from Rajasthan, along with dal (lentils), and dum biryani, a fragrant rice dish infused with spices and herbs. Accompanying these main courses will be a variety of bread, catering to diverse culinary preferences, and a dedicated Punjabi food counter featuring regional favorites.

For those inclined towards healthier options, the menu reportedly includes bajra khichdi, a nutritious dish prepared from pearl millet, aligning with the modern trend of incorporating traditional grains into diets. The beverage selection is equally impressive, offering an assortment of juices and shakes to complement the meal, along with three types of raita to enhance the dining experience with their cooling and digestive properties.

Sweet indulgence awaits dessert enthusiasts with a tantalizing selection of eight desserts, including white rasmalai—a beloved Indian sweet made from paneer—and four varieties of ghewar, a traditional Rajasthani delicacy.

Earlier in the day, MPs expected to join the new Council of Ministers had the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high tea at his residence. This gathering served as a precursor to the evening’s formal swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking a significant milestone in their political journeys as they assume their new roles within the government.

