Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Wins Lok Sabha Seat In Home Constituency Guna

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won his traditional Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh by 5,40,929 votes on Tuesday, defeating Congress candidate Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh.

Scindia, a former Congress leader, won on a BJP ticket for the first time.

According to Election Commission records, he earned 9,23,302 votes, while his Congress challenger received 3,82,373.

Scindia, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, previously won from Guna as a Congress candidate in 2002, 2004, 2009, and 2014. He lost to the BJP’s K P Yadav in 2019 and later joined the party in March 2020 after clashing with the state Congress leadership. Guna was formerly represented by his grandmother, the late Vijayaraje Scindia, and his father, the late Madhavrao Scindia.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, born January 1, 1971, is a famous Indian politician who has been serving as Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel in Narendra Modi’s second administration since 2021. Scindia is a Rajya Sabha member who represents the state of Madhya Pradesh. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020, after leaving the Indian National Congress (INC). Following his conversion, he was selected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh in June 2020. His recent political endeavors as a BJP candidate in the Guna constituency of Madhya Pradesh have attracted attention.

Since joining the BJP, Scindia has been actively involved in the party’s activities and has quickly progressed through the ranks. Scindia was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in June 2020, shortly after joining the BJP. Scindia was appointed Union Minister of Civil Aviation in July 2021, after playing a key role in the development of new routes under the UDAN initiative, which intended to improve regional connectivity. During his tenure, efforts have been made to resuscitate and modernize airports, streamline operations, and improve the passenger experience. Under his leadership, the Ministry has prioritized developing aviation infrastructure, strengthening connectivity, and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

