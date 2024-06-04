Narendra Modi Thanks The Nation for Historic Third Term as NDA Secures Majority; INDIA Bloc Shows Strong Gains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his gratitude to the people of India for granting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a third consecutive term in power. “People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history,” PM Modi announced in a post on X.

As per the latest trends, the NDA has surpassed the halfway mark, securing 290 seats. Meanwhile, the Opposition bloc INDIA has also demonstrated a strong performance, winning 234 seats in the Lok Sabha—a significant improvement from their previous tally in 2019.

“I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people,” The Prime Minister said after he won the Varanasi seat by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. “I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts.”

Despite his overall victory, PM Modi’s margin from Varanasi this election was notably smaller compared to the over 4-lakh-vote margin he achieved in 2019.

One of the most surprising outcomes of the day was observed in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) were in a tight race. This close contest defied expectations, as many had predicted an easy victory for the BJP in this crucial state.

A major talking point this election cycle was the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a long-standing poll promise of the BJP since the 1980s. Many of the party’s supporters believed this issue would significantly influence the Lok Sabha election results.

However, the SP is currently leading in Faizabad, which includes the Ayodhya assembly seat. SP’s Awadhesh Prasad is ahead by over 33,000 votes against BJP’s Lallu Singh. This result is particularly noteworthy given the exit polls, which had forecast a substantial number of seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the state that sends the highest number of MPs—80—to the Lok Sabha.

