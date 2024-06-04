Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: AAP's Sanjay Singh Disputes Exit Poll Projections Says, ‘Survey Agencies Should Apologise'

On Saturday, most survey agencies released exit polls foreseeing the BJP-led NDA surpassing the 353-seat mark and forming the government at the Centre with a significant majority. Predictions indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would secure a third term in power. Notably, agencies such as India-Today-My Axis and Today’s Chanakya overestimated the seat tally, forecasting the NDA to exceed 400 seats.

“The survey agencies that conducted the exit poll should apologise to the country’s people…Their exit poll made a huge change in the share market…The exit poll also deceived the administration, public and ECI,” ANI quoted Sanjay Singh as saying.

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh says “The survey agencies that conducted the exit poll should apologise to the people of the country…Their exit poll made a huge change in the share market…The exit poll also deceived the administration, public and ECI. I have been saying for the… pic.twitter.com/2rX4rBZdu7 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

He added, “I have been saying for the last 3 days… the exit polls are far away from reality… The numbers will be in favour of the INDIA alliance by the end of the results. According to my information, the INDIA alliance is close to 255 seats but by the end of the counting, results will be in favour of the INDIA alliance…”