Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: AAP's Sanjay Singh Disputes Exit Poll Projections Says, ‘Survey Agencies Should Apologise'

The vote counting day nears its end and soon it will be clear who will lead the nation for the upcoming five years. Throught the elecoral process the battle was tightly contested and amongst them were some of the very influential faces in Indian politics. Through the time the election was contested political parties never stood behind in taking a jibe at each other.
In a recent development AAP’s Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, following the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1, demanded for an apology from survey agencies that provided skewed exit poll projections.