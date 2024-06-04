Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: AAP's Sanjay Singh Disputes Exit Poll Projections Says, ‘Survey Agencies Should Apologise'

In a recent development AAP’s Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, following the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1, demanded for an apology from survey agencies that provided skewed exit poll projections.

The vote counting day nears its end and soon it will be clear who will lead the nation for the upcoming five years. Throught the elecoral process the battle was tightly contested and amongst them were some of the very influential faces in Indian politics. Through the time the election was contested political parties never stood behind in taking a jibe at each other.

In a recent development AAP’s Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, following the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1, demanded for an apology from survey agencies that provided skewed exit poll projections.

On Saturday, most survey agencies released exit polls foreseeing the BJP-led NDA surpassing the 353-seat mark and forming the government at the Centre with a significant majority. Predictions indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would secure a third term in power. Notably, agencies such as India-Today-My Axis and Today’s Chanakya overestimated the seat tally, forecasting the NDA to exceed 400 seats.

“The survey agencies that conducted the exit poll should apologise to the country’s people…Their exit poll made a huge change in the share market…The exit poll also deceived the administration, public and ECI,” ANI quoted Sanjay Singh as saying.

He added, “I have been saying for the last 3 days… the exit polls are far away from reality… The numbers will be in favour of the INDIA alliance by the end of the results. According to my information, the INDIA alliance is close to 255 seats but by the end of the counting, results will be in favour of the INDIA alliance…”

On the eve of the vote count, Sanjay Singh made an appeal for a ban on exit polls, arguing that they have been consistently inaccurate on numerous occasions. . He alleged that it “is a wrong attempt to influence the people of the country, the administrative system, and the Election Commission before the poll counting.”

Furthermore, during the press conference held on June 3, he affirmed that the INDIA bloc would secure 295 seats in the Lok Sabha election results. He further alleged that the people of the country were being misled and illegitimate attempts were being made to influence the counting process.

Furthermore, during the press conference held on June 3, he affirmed that the INDIA bloc would secure 295 seats in the Lok Sabha election results. He further alleged that the people of the country were being misled and illegitimate attempts were being made to influence the counting process.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : UP’s Varanasi An Integral Battleground For Prime Minister Modi