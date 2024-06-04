Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : UP's Varanasi An Integral Battleground For Prime Minister Modi

The mega vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has begun at 8 am today, June 4. Varanasi, one of the key constituencies, is under the spotlight as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third consecutive term. We provide you with real-time updates on the election results from Varanasi, including who is leading, who is trailing, and detailed analysis.

Varanasi’s Political Landscape

Varanasi, a significant parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, voted in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. Narendra Modi has represented this constituency since 2014, securing his position with substantial margins in both previous elections.

2014 Victory: Modi defeated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with 56.37% of the votes, garnering 581,022 votes.

2019 Victory: Modi won with 63.62% of the votes, beating Samajwadi Party’s Shalini Yadav by a margin of 674,664 votes.

Prominent Candidates and Campaigns

This election sees Modi facing off against Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai. The Varanasi election has been marked by intense campaigning, with high-profile leaders, including Modi himself, conducting roadshows.

Narendra Modi (BJP): Seeking a third term from Varanasi, Modi’s campaign emphasized his developmental projects in the constituency, including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which has significantly boosted the local economy.

Ajay Rai (Congress): Rai, the main challenger, represents the united opposition under the INDIA bloc, aiming to unseat Modi.

Modi’s Developmental Vision

Over his 10-year tenure, Modi has spearheaded various developmental projects in Varanasi, aiming to transform it into a modern city while preserving its cultural heritage. His notable achievements include:

– Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: A key project that has enhanced Varanasi’s infrastructure and economy.

– National Leadership: Modi’s journey from an RSS pracharak to the Prime Minister of India, leading the nation with a vision of development and progress.

Key Contests in Varanasi

Besides Modi and Rai, there are six other candidates in the fray. The Varanasi election is crucial, not only for its symbolic significance but also for its potential impact on national politics.

– Ather Jamal Lari (BSP): Another significant contender, representing the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Historical Context

– 2014 Election: Modi’s victory against Arvind Kejriwal set the stage for his national leadership.

– 2019 Election: A resounding victory reinforced Modi’s dominance in Varanasi and his influence on Indian politics.

Modi’s Broader Vision

Modi’s aspirations for a developed India by 2047 underline his long-term vision. Known for his oratory skills and grassroots connection, Modi’s leadership has been characterized by significant national and international achievements.

– Article 370 Abrogation: A landmark decision under his leadership.

– Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Another significant accomplishment.

Key Points to Watch

– Vote Share and Margins: Detailed updates on vote shares and winning margins.

– Impact of Development Projects: Analysis of how Modi’s developmental projects have influenced voter sentiment.

– Opposition’s Performance: Evaluation of the performance of opposition candidates and their strategies.

Stay tuned for real-time updates on the Varanasi election results, including detailed vote counts, leading and trailing candidates, and comprehensive analysis.

As per early trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi.

“There is a comprehensive three-tier security setup in Varanasi,” stated Mohit Agarwal, the Commissioner of Varanasi. “The inner cordon is manned by paramilitary forces, followed by the PSE in the second layer, and the local police forming the third. A total of 1,500 police officers, including 25 gazetted officers, are on duty. Entry is strictly controlled with thorough checks in place.”

