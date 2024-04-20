Yogi Adityanath Highlights Free Ration Program, Compares It To Pakistan's Challenges With Hunger

During a political rally held in Amroha, western Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India’s commitment to providing free ration to over 80 crore people, contrasting this with Pakistan’s challenges with hunger, a topic that was a central point in his address to the crowd.

Addressing supporters in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appearance at the rally in support of BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Adityanath drew comparisons between the neighboring nation of Pakistan and India’s social welfare initiatives.

“Pakistan, which has a population of hardly 23-24 crore, was formed after the partition in 1947 and is suffering from hunger today,”stated Chief Minister Adityanath. “This is also an example — on one side, there is Pakistan, and on the other side, there is the promise of free ration to more than 80 crore people.”

The BJP’s electoral promises, outlined in their Lok Sabha poll manifesto, Sankalp Patra included a continuation of the free ration program for the next five years, aiming to support millions of Indians facing economic challenges.

Adityanath underscored the resounding popularity of the “phir ek baar Modi sarkar” slogan, highlighting its widespread echo across the nation as a testament to the BJP’s campaign momentum.

Amidst ongoing polling in eight western Uttar Pradesh constituencies during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Amroha rally marked a critical juncture in the electoral campaign. Notably, Amroha is slated for voting in the second phase on April 26.

Reflecting on the history of the Amroha seat, where Kanwar Singh Tanwar secured victory in 2014 but faced defeat in 2019 against Danish Ali of the BSP (now contesting on a Congress ticket), Adityanath aimed to rally support for the BJP candidate and reinforce the party’s commitment to governance under Modi’s leadership.

The rally, attended by a substantial gathering of BJP supporters, exemplified the political fervor and strategic discourse prevalent in the ongoing electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh.