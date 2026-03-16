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Home > Elections > Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026

Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026

Aminul Islam: As political preparations gradually begin for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026. Aminul Islam, have emerged as important figures within the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). He was elected in Assam Legislative Assembly election in 2011 and 2016 from Dhing constituency.

Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026 (Via X)
Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026 (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 17, 2026 12:46:22 IST

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Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026

Aminul Islam: As political preparations gradually begin for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, two leaders sharing the same name, Aminul Islam and Md. Aminul Islam, have emerged as important figures within the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Both politicians currently serve as Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly and play different but significant roles in the party’s strategy as it prepares for the next state polls.

Aminul Islam Of Dhing: Senior Voice Of AIUDF

The more widely known of the two leaders is Aminul Islam, the sitting MLA from the Dhing constituency in Assam’s Nagaon district. A senior figure in AIUDF, he has served multiple terms in the state assembly and is known for his vocal criticism of the state government and its policies.

Ahead of the 2026 elections, reports indicate that the party may field him from Rupahihat, a constituency also located in Nagaon district. Within the party, he has often acted as a key spokesperson and has spoken publicly about the AIUDF’s electoral strategy.

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In recent statements, he suggested that the party may contest around 35 seats independently in the upcoming election while still keeping the door open for potential opposition cooperation, including discussions with the Indian National Congress, to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Md. Aminul Islam Of Mankachar

The second leader with the same name is Md. Aminul Islam, the sitting MLA from Mankachar in Assam’s Dhubri district. Within the AIUDF, he has held organisational responsibilities and has served as one of the party’s senior office-bearers.

Political observers expect him to seek re-election from Mankachar, a constituency where the AIUDF has historically maintained strong support. His role within the party structure is considered important for coordinating grassroots political activity, especially in Lower Assam.

Why Both Leaders Matter For AIUDF

As the 2026 election approaches, both leaders are expected to play key roles in shaping the AIUDF’s campaign. The party, founded by Badruddin Ajmal, has traditionally drawn support from several districts in Lower Assam and the Barak Valley.

While the Dhing MLA often represents the party in public debates and political messaging, the Mankachar MLA’s organisational responsibilities help maintain the party’s network on the ground. Together, their political influence is likely to remain significant as the AIUDF prepares its strategy for the next assembly election in Assam.

ALSO READ: From Sacked State Education Minister To Trinamool Congress: Meet Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla On INC Ticket

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:12 PM IST
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Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026

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Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026

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Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026
Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026
Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026
Who Is Aminul Islam? From AIUDF MLA To Key Political Player, Meet The Leader Who Is In Focus Ahead Of The Assam Assembly Election 2026

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