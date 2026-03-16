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Home > India > From Sacked State Education Minister To Trinamool Congress: Meet Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla On INC Ticket

From Sacked State Education Minister To Trinamool Congress: Meet Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla On INC Ticket

Ripun Bora, former Assam State Education Minister, will contest the 2026 Assam Assembly election from Barchalla on an INC ticket after earlier linking with the Trinamool Congress. His return to Congress adds a dramatic twist to Assam’s political landscape ahead of the polls.

(Photo: Ripun Bora Via X)
(Photo: Ripun Bora Via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 16, 2026 16:30:29 IST

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From Sacked State Education Minister To Trinamool Congress: Meet Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla On INC Ticket

Another dramatic twist to the political life of the state. Ripun Bora is a long serving Assam politician who was once aligned to the congress before being subjected to disciplinary measures that superimposed his expulsion. He later was reportedly in negotiation with the Trinamool Congress and speculation had an interest about him switching parties before the next assembly elections. Analysts and voters have been closely monitoring his political career because he has a huge presence in the constituencies of central and upper Assam.

Ripun Bora: Sacked State Education Minister

In the 2000 murder case of tea tribe leader Daniel Topno the Kamrup chief judicial magistrate allowed Ripun Bora to go on bail despite his chargesheeting by CBI. The case, according to the counsel of Bora, was more politically oriented and referred to the previous cases where he was not proven guilty. He also had other charges on the investigation of supposed attempts of bribery. Bora had two associates who were also implicated in the bribery case who were set on bail about the same period as well.

Ripun Bora Left TMC Again, But Why?

Ripun Bora left TMC party by making the argument that the people of the northeastern state believe that it is a regional party of West Bengal and are not willing to accept it as their own.

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Ripun Bora Assam Assembly election 2026

The fact that Ripun Bora has decided to run against the 2026 Assam assembly election on an INC ticket in the constituency of Barchalla is an indication of a strategic move by the Congress to take on the constituency which has recorded high political competition in the last few years. The step is in the backdrop of the efforts being taken by a number of parties such as Trinamool congress and BJP to build a strong base in the run up to the elections. According to the political commentators, the reentry of Bora into the Congress would disrupt electoral calculations as it might attract the long time loyalists as well as offer a challenge to other candidates who are running in the region in the regional and national parties.

Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla

As the election nears, the candidature of Ripun Bora is likely to come into limelight in political campaigns in Barchalla. His background as a former minister and knowledge of local issues may make him have an upper hand when it comes to associating with constituents. In the meantime, the opposition parties will step up the fighting to resist his influence and this will result in a very competitive political battle. The impending Assam Assembly elections coupled with the re entry and subsequent campaign of Ripun Bora into the Congress in the Barchala seat are bound to bring drama and uncertainty to the political plot in the state and the interest of the voters as well as the political pundits in the state.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gaurav Gogoi? From NYU Graduate To Congress Leader, Tracing The Political Journey Of INC’s Key Voice In Lok Sabha As Assam Gears Up For Elections

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 4:30 PM IST
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Tags: Assam Assembly ElectionAssam Assembly Election 2026Assembly Elections 2026Ripun BoraRipun Bora Assam Assembly ElectionRipun Bora Assam Assembly Election 2026who is ripun bora

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From Sacked State Education Minister To Trinamool Congress: Meet Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla On INC Ticket

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From Sacked State Education Minister To Trinamool Congress: Meet Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla On INC Ticket
From Sacked State Education Minister To Trinamool Congress: Meet Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla On INC Ticket
From Sacked State Education Minister To Trinamool Congress: Meet Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla On INC Ticket
From Sacked State Education Minister To Trinamool Congress: Meet Ripun Bora, Who Will Now Contest The 2026 Assam Assembly Election From Barchalla On INC Ticket

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