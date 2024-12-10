2024’s Most-Searched Movies And Shows On Google: Where To Watch India’s Most-Loved Content On OTT?

Explore the most-searched Indian movies and shows of 2024, including Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Heeramandi, and more. Discover where to stream these hits on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar."

As 2024 comes to a close, Google’s Year In Search reveals which Indian movies and shows captured the nation’s attention this year. From big-budget blockbusters to gripping web series, here’s a roundup of the most-searched content in India and where you can stream them on your favorite OTT platforms.

Most-Searched Indian Movies of 2024

2024 was a year of unforgettable cinematic experiences, with a mix of thrilling action, heartwarming drama, and gripping storytelling. According to Google’s Year In Search, these are the movies that had India hooked:

Stree 2

Where to Watch: [Prime Video]

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 dominated hearts with its perfect blend of horror and humor, earning it the top spot. Kalki 2898 AD

Where to Watch: [Netflix], [Prime Video]

Prabhas’ highly anticipated sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD became a nationwide sensation, securing its place as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film ever. 12th Fail

Where to Watch: [Disney+ Hotstar]

This rural drama resonated deeply with viewers, thanks to its emotional storytelling and heartfelt performances. Laapataa Ladies

Where to Watch: [Netflix]

A unique rural drama that took a spot in the hearts of audiences, Laapataa Ladies hit the right notes with its endearing plot. Hanu-Man

Where to Watch: [JioCinema]

This South Indian superhero movie captivated fans with its high-energy action and folklore-inspired narrative. Maharaja

Where to Watch: [Netflix]

Featuring the versatile Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja made a significant impact with its intriguing storyline. Manjummel Boys

Where to Watch: [Disney+ Hotstar]

A Malayalam thriller based on real-life events, this film had audiences at the edge of their seats. The Greatest of All Time

Where to Watch: [Netflix]

Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time delivered an intense cinematic experience that was loved across India. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Where to Watch: [Disney+ Hotstar], [Netflix]

Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire delivered high-octane action and a gripping storyline, earning it a top position in the search rankings. Aavesham

Where to Watch: [Prime Video], [Disney+ Hotstar]

Featuring Fahadh Faasil, this film’s captivating narrative took audiences on an emotional ride.

Most-Searched Indian Shows of 2024

2024 was also a remarkable year for Indian web series, with fans flocking to their screens for these highly engaging shows:

Heeramandi

Where to Watch: [Netflix]

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, with its lavish sets and captivating drama, was the most searched Indian show of 2024. Mirzapur

Where to Watch: [Prime Video]

This intense crime thriller continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, earning its place as a fan favorite. The Last of Us

Where to Watch: [JioCinema]

The post-apocalyptic drama took India by storm, securing its spot among the top 3 most-searched shows. Bigg Boss 17

Where to Watch: [JioCinema]

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17 was a massive hit, keeping fans hooked with drama and entertainment. Panchayat

Where to Watch: [Prime Video]

TVF’s hilarious and heartwarming series Panchayat continued to rule the hearts of viewers with its relatable characters and down-to-earth storytelling. Queen of Tears

Where to Watch: [Netflix]

Queen of Tears captured the audience’s attention with its captivating narrative and powerful performances. Marry My Husband

Where to Watch: [Prime Video]

This engaging drama about love and sacrifice had viewers glued to their screens, making it one of the most searched shows. Kota Factory

Where to Watch: [Netflix]

The second season of Kota Factory continued its success, drawing in viewers with its raw and real portrayal of student life. Bigg Boss 18

Where to Watch: [JioCinema]

Bigg Boss 18 continued the tradition of drama-filled entertainment, securing a spot among the top searches. 3 Body Problem

Where to Watch: [Netflix]

Based on the acclaimed sci-fi trilogy, 3 Body Problem garnered a lot of attention this year for its intriguing plot.

What’s Your Watchlist?

These movies and shows have defined 2024, providing India with some of its most memorable entertainment moments. Whether you’re into action-packed blockbusters or compelling web series, there’s something for everyone on these OTT platforms. So, which of these top-ranking films and series topped your personal watchlist? Let us know, and don’t forget to catch up on the ones you missed!