5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

As the days grow shorter, the air gets crisper, and sweaters and warm drinks become everyday essentials, there’s nothing like settling into a cozy show that captures the magic of autumn. From heartwarming small towns to friendships that feel like family, these shows are perfect for filling your evenings with all the fall vibes. Here are the five best shows to watch for that perfect autumn escape.

Gilmore Girls

When it comes to cozy, autumnal shows, Gilmore Girls is the ultimate cozy fall show. Set in the charming small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, this series follows single mom Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory as they navigate life, love, and family. Stars Hollow is eternally draped in fall leaves, and cozy scenes of flannels, warm cafes, and coffee-filled mornings are plentiful. Gilmore Girls is more than just a show — it’s a place that feels like home. The quick-witted dialogue, quirky town events, and warm relationships make it an ideal pick for cozy nights in.

Lorelai’s oversized sweaters and flannel shirts are fall staples, while Rory’s classic schoolgirl style at Chilton—think pleated skirts and blazers—brings back that nostalgic back-to-school feel. And don’t forget Luke’s iconic baseball cap and flannel combination, which is practically the uniform of Stars Hollow!

Coziest Episodes: Kiss and Tell (Season 1, Episode 7), A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving (Season 3, Episode 9).

Anne with an E

Based on the classic Anne of Green Gables novels, Anne with an E beautifully captures the natural beauty of fall. Following the spirited orphan Anne Shirley as she grows up on Prince Edward Island, the show delves into themes of friendship, resilience, and finding one’s place in the world. The stunning cinematography and Anne’s poetic love for nature make every episode feel like a love letter to autumn. With heartfelt themes and a setting that emphasizes fall’s beauty, this show is a perfect cozy watch.

Anne’s classic 19th-century outfits—complete with pinafores, hats, and layered skirts—give the show a rustic, vintage charm. The warm colors and natural fabrics feel perfect for fall, especially as Anne skips through forests and marvels at the changing leaves.

Coziest Episodes: I Am No Bird, and No Net Ensnares Me (Season 1, Episode 7), Struggling Against the Perception of Facts (Season 2, Episode 1).

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Friends is famous for its Thanksgiving episodes, but the entire series has many autumnal moments that capture the essence of cozy, festive gatherings with loved ones. The dynamic between the friends is warm and funny, and their holiday get-togethers always bring laughter, drama, and memorable moments. Whether it’s watching Monica’s competitive spirit come out in The One with the Football or laughing at Ross’s “moist maker” sandwich meltdown, Friends has the kind of familiar, comforting atmosphere that’s ideal for fall.

Coziest Episodes: The One with All the Thanksgivings (Season 5, Episode 8), The One with the Late Thanksgiving (Season 10, Episode 8).

Gossip Girls

If there’s one show that redefined preppy fall fashion, it’s Gossip Girl. Set in the elite Upper East Side of New York City, the series follows a group of privileged teens whose lives are anything but ordinary. The Thanksgiving episodes are legendary, packed with family drama, high fashion, and enough intrigue to keep you hooked.

From Serena’s boho-chic layers to Blair’s iconic headbands and designer blazers, the fashion in Gossip Girl is just as central as the drama. With plaid skirts, trench coats, knee-high boots, and luxe scarves, the show offers endless fall wardrobe inspiration. Blair’s Thanksgiving and school outfits are especially unforgettable, combining classic prep with high-fashion flair.

Coziest Episodes: Blair Waldorf Must Pie! (Season 1, Episode 9), The Treasure of Serena Madre (Season 3, Episode 11).

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

For fans of autumn romance, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before brings all the warm, nostalgic vibes of high school and first loves. Lara Jean Covey is a hopeless romantic who writes love letters to her crushes but never sends them — until one day, they’re accidentally mailed out. Set against a backdrop of fall-colored halls and cozy school scenes, this movie is filled with the excitement and nervousness of young love. It’s perfect for anyone wanting a bit of romance and a nostalgic back-to-school feel.

Coziest Moments: The diner scenes with Peter, fall walks with Lara Jean, and the back-to-school season vibes.

Now take these recommendations and grab a warm drink, get cozy under a blanket, and let yourself be transported into these autumnal worlds. Happy watching!

