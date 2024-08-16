70th National Film Awards: Ponniyin Selvan 1 Triumphs 4 Awards

In a resounding success at the 70th National Film Awards, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 emerged victorious in four major categories, solidifying its place as a cinematic masterpiece. The film, which captivated audiences with its rich storytelling and visual splendor, was honored with the prestigious award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Adding to the film’s glory, the legendary composer A.R. Rahman clinched the award for Best Music Direction for Background Scores, enhancing the film’s epic narrative with his soul-stirring compositions. The movie’s breathtaking visuals, brought to life by the brilliant cinematographer Ravi Varman, earned him the award for Best Cinematography. Additionally, Anand Krishnamoorthy was recognized for his exceptional work in Best Sound Design, contributing to the film’s immersive experience.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 features an ensemble cast that includes Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Prakash Raj, among others. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic novel, which chronicles the rise of Rajaraja Chola, one of the greatest rulers in South Indian history. The screenplay, penned by Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel, and B. Jeyamohan, brilliantly brought the historical epic to life on the big screen.

Released in September 2022, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 quickly became a blockbuster, earning its place as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. The film’s success was further bolstered by its highly anticipated sequel, which hit theaters last year.

The star-studded cast also features Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Nassar, Jayaram, Rahman, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala, all of whom contributed to the film’s critical and commercial acclaim. As Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 continues to garner accolades, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring legacy of Tamil cinema.

Also Read: National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor; Full List Of Winners Out