‘Aap Log Tension Mat Lo’: Charu Asopa Clarifies Co-Parenting With Rajeev Sen Amid Reunion Buzz

The reunion rumors between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen gathered once again on account of Charu and Rajeev spending a considerable amount of time together. The couple’s divorce which had become a media frenzy in June 2023, saw Charu and Rajeev together multiple times over the last few months celebrating festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja, and even going on holidays as a family to places like Bangkok all while tagging Ziana along with them.

The events following an ugly public spat made fans and media speculate about their getting back again, prompting a clarification even by the actor. Charu went on to take the negativity to her YouTube channel, where she expressed concern about her life being constantly overanalyzed.

Prioritizing Ziana: Co-Parenting Commitment

Candidly, Charu later maintained in her YouTube vlog that the focus of her recent statement was on the happiness and well-being of their young daughter. “First of all, I’m happy, Rajeev is happy, Ziana is happy, we are all happy… We are together just as we’ve always been,” she said. This, she said ‘you guys don’t worry’ is the family’s collective happiness, her final word on the reuinon.

Charu further emphasized that she and Rajeev respect each other as parents and are working together to create an environment that is safe and loving for Ziana to learn and grow in with both of her parents. Rather, the actress suggested that everybody uphold their choices because everybody’s decisions will always be based on the interest of the trio and not public opinion.

Public Scrutiny: ‘We Are All Happy’

An actress remarked that co-parenting dynamics appear to be amicable to her, while for some others, they seem to have issues with this very amicability. She explained that for about two months now, she, Rajeev, and Ziana have been traveling together to a number of places, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bangkok, and enjoying being together as a family.

That is a factual statement, telling everybody about their co-parenting effort and also touching on speculations regarding the reunion on grounds of them meeting and sharing activities. Charu strongly stood up for her side, asking those against it to chill and mind their own businesses.

She ended her side with categoric assertions that between them, there is “no problem whatsoever”, which means they are happy with what they are doing and intend to contribute to the happiness of their daughter.

Also Read: ‘Tamasha In Name Of Cinema’: Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Slams Filmfare For Awarding ‘Plagiarised’ Laapataa Ladies