Tuesday, December 3, 2024
AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full Schedule Here!

As members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with over 200 million albums sold worldwide, AC/DC's lineup for this tour includes Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on vocals, Stevie Young on rhythm guitar, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass.

AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full Schedule Here!

Legendary rock band AC/DC has announced their highly anticipated return to the U.S. with their first tour in the country in nearly a decade. The 2025 Power Up North American Tour is set to begin on April 10 in Minneapolis and will wrap up on May 28 in Cleveland.

Fans in New York City and Philadelphia, however, won’t find the band performing locally, as neither city is included on the tour schedule. Instead, nearby shows are planned in Pittsburgh, Boston (Foxborough), and the Washington, D.C. area.

The tour shares its name with the band’s 2020 album, Power Up.

The 2025 Power Up North American Tour will mark a special milestone for AC/DC’s lead singer Brian Johnson, as it will be his first full tour in several years. Johnson was forced to step away from the band in 2016 due to hearing loss, during which Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose stepped in as his temporary replacement.

When and Where to Get Tickets

Tickets for the 2025 Power Up North American Tour will be available for purchase starting Friday, December 6, at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can secure their tickets through AC/DC’s official website.

The 13-date tour kicks off on April 10, 2025, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and wraps up on May 28 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Highlights include performances at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on April 18 and Soldier Field in Chicago on May 24. The tour takes its name from the band’s 2020 album, Power Up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AC/DC (@acdc)

AC/DC 2025 full tour schedule

April 10: Minneapolis, Minnesota (US Bank Stadium)
April 14: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)
April 18: Pasadena, California (Rose Bowl)
April 22: Vancouver, British Columbia (BC Place)
April 26: Las Vegas, Nevada (Allegiant Stadium)
April 30: Detroit, Michigan (Ford Field)
May 4: Foxborough, Massachusetts (Gillette Stadium)
May 5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Acrisure Stadium)
May 12: Landover, Maryland (Northwest Stadium)
May 16: Tampa, Florida (Raymond James Stadium)
May 20: Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium)
May 24: Chicago, Illinois (Soldier Field)
May 28: Cleveland, Ohio (Huntington Bank Field)

As members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with over 200 million albums sold worldwide, AC/DC’s lineup for this tour includes Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on vocals, Stevie Young on rhythm guitar, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass.

