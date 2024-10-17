Agatha All Along Episode 6 introduced us to a bizarre character, Ralph Bohner, portrayed by Evan Peters. This strange figure was approached by William Kaplan (also known as Teen/Maximoff) to gather information about the mysterious light anomaly in Westview.

Agatha All Along Episode 6 introduced us to a bizarre character, Ralph Bohner, portrayed by Evan Peters. This strange figure was approached by William Kaplan (also known as Teen/Maximoff) to gather information about the mysterious light anomaly in Westview. William discovered Ralph’s connection to the town through Reddit and, intrigued by his history of living in Westview, decided to meet him. However, after seeing Ralph’s odd behavior, it’s clear that William was wise not to approach him alone. If you’re curious about who Ralph Bohner is and whether he has any roots in the Marvel comics, keep reading as we explore his role and background.

Who is Ralph Bohner?

Ralph Bohner, played by Evan Peters, was a Westview civilian who became a pawn in Agatha Harkness’s dark plans. Agatha used her powerful magic to manipulate Ralph and force him into a false marriage, though he was never truly her husband. Instead, he was more of a puppet for Agatha’s schemes. She took over his life, home, and possessions, controlling him for her own purposes. In one of her most devious moves, Agatha used Ralph to impersonate Wanda’s deceased brother, Pietro, in order to gain insight into the Hex that Wanda had created. To make him more convincing in his role, Agatha even granted Ralph superhuman speed by giving him a mystical necklace.

Agatha’s goal was to uncover information about Wanda’s Hex, and she cleverly used Ralph to help her infiltrate Wanda and Vision’s household. By getting close to the family, Ralph was able to spend time with their children, Billy and Tommy, engaging in playful activities and becoming a familiar presence in their lives.

As the story progressed, Ralph’s involvement took a more significant turn when he became entangled with the FBI’s Witness Protection Program. This led to him wearing an ankle monitor, which allowed authorities to track his movements. Once the Westview anomaly was lifted by Wanda, Ralph was finally freed from the monitoring device.

Does Ralph Bohner appear in the Marvel comics other than Agatha All Along?

Evan Peters’ portrayal of Ralph Bohner made for a memorable cameo, adding intrigue and mystery to the storyline in *WandaVision*. His role was brief but certainly made an impact in the overall plot.

Interestingly, Ralph Bohner is an entirely original character created for *WandaVision*. He does not have any presence in Marvel Comics. The character was introduced specifically to serve the narrative needs of the show, adding an extra layer of complexity to Agatha’s manipulations and to the ongoing mystery in Westview. This is not the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has introduced original characters; others like Darcy Lewis from *Thor* and Sylvie Laufeydottir from *Loki* were also created for the screen, rather than being lifted from the comics.

Thus, Ralph Bohner’s existence is unique to the MCU, making him an intriguing addition to the expanding universe that blends familiar comic lore with fresh, inventive storytelling.

