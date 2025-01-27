Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

This troubling episode underscores the urgent need for better contingency planning and a more responsive approach to passenger welfare during delays, especially from a national carrier like Air India.

Passengers aboard Air India Flight AI909, scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Dubai on January 26, endured a distressing five-hour delay without functioning air conditioning.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The ordeal has sparked widespread criticism of the airline’s handling of passenger safety and comfort.

Flight Gets Delayed

The flight, initially set to depart Mumbai at 8:25 AM IST and arrive in Dubai at 10:15 AM GST, faced significant delays due to technical issues with the Air India 787-8 aircraft.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to FlightRadar24, the plane finally took off at 5:10 PM IST and landed in Dubai at 6:29 PM GST, over five hours past its scheduled departure time.

Passenger Discomfort Escalates

During the delay, cabin temperatures reportedly soared, leaving passengers feeling suffocated and some struggling to breathe.

Social media posts from frustrated passengers highlighted the absence of immediate action from the crew, who allegedly failed to provide relief despite growing distress.

Passengers demanded deboarding, which was eventually allowed after their insistence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasvi Anandkumar Soni (@udtapatang)

Social Media Backlash

A video shared by one of the passengers has gone viral, drawing attention to the airline’s lack of accountability.

One passenger wrote, “Not the experience we expected from an airline owned by one of the most responsible business houses,” echoing the sentiment of many others who criticized Air India for its inadequate response.

This incident raises serious questions about the airline’s preparedness for managing technical issues and ensuring passenger safety. The absence of functioning air conditioning in such a scenario has led to growing calls for improved measures and accountability to prevent similar situations in the future.

Air India’s Response

As of now, Air India has not issued an official statement addressing the incident. However, mounting public and media scrutiny may compel the airline to take corrective action and reassure passengers of its commitment to safety and service quality.

This troubling episode underscores the urgent need for better contingency planning and a more responsive approach to passenger welfare during delays, especially from a national carrier like Air India.