Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is slated for release on April 10, 2025, with fans excited over its action-packed promise. Meanwhile, the delay of Vidaamuyarchi and the actor’s racing adventures in Dubai continue to keep him in the headlines.

Indian cinema fans are in for a treat as Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated film, Good Bad Ugly, is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025. The announcement has created waves on social media, adding excitement to the actor’s already buzzing schedule, including his racing ventures in Dubai and updates about Vidaamuyarchi.

The action-drama Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, will grace the big screens on April 10, 2025. The film’s official X (formerly Twitter) page confirmed the release date with an electrifying poster showcasing Ajith Kumar in a suave salt-and-pepper look. Dressed in a flashy shirt and white suit, the actor holds a gun, exuding the charisma fans adore. The tagline promised “VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT,” building anticipation for the summer release.

Delay in Vidaamuyarchi Leaves Fans Disappointed

While Good Bad Ugly fans have something to look forward to, the release of Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has been postponed. Initially slated for a Pongal 2025 release, the production team cited “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for the delay, leaving fans miffed. Ajith’s co-stars in Vidaamuyarchi include Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Ramya Subramanian.

Ajith Kumar’s Racing Adventures in Dubai

Adding to his packed schedule, Ajith recently traveled to Dubai for the annual 24-hour race. Known for his passion for motorsports, he will participate as both a team owner and driver. Fans captured videos of Ajith seeing off his family—wife Shalini and children Anoushka and Aadvik—at the Chennai airport before heading to Dubai, following a family vacation in Singapore.

Ajith was last seen in Valimai (2022) and Thunivu (2023), making his upcoming projects highly anticipated. Good Bad Ugly boasts an ensemble cast, including Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Yogi Babu, promising a cinematic spectacle.

ALSO READ: Aubrey Plaza misses Golden Globes following death of husband, director Jeff Baena

Filed under

ajith kumar Good Bad Ugly release date Tamil cinema news

