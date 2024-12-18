Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate Their Stunning Looks!

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi is set for a Pongal 2025 release, sparking a potential clash with his other film, Good Bad Ugly. Both films star Trisha, while Vidaa Muyarchi nears completion with action-packed drama. (Read more below)

Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated film Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has entered its final leg of shooting. The announcement came on December 17, 2024, with new stills released by Lyca Productions. Ajith, dressed in a sharp tuxedo, exudes charisma reminiscent of his Billa days. One still also features Trisha, the film’s female lead.

The makers have confirmed plans to release Vidaa Muyarchi during Pongal in January 2025. However, this announcement has sparked speculation about a possible box office clash with Ajith’s other upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

While Vidaa Muyarchi gears up for Pongal, the makers of Good Bad Ugly are also eyeing the same release window. During a pre-release event for Pushpa 2: The Rule in Chennai, producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers hinted that a Pongal release for Good Bad Ugly is under consideration. However, trade analysts suggest that one of the films may alter its release date to avoid direct competition.

Interestingly, both films star Trisha in the female lead role, further adding to the buzz among fans.

Vidaa Muyarchi Details

Shot extensively in Azerbaijan, Vidaa Muyarchi promises to be an action-packed crime drama. Alongside Ajith and Trisha, the film features Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Om Prakash as the cinematographer.

Lyca Productions has described the project as a journey of persistence, with the tagline “Efforts Never Fail” accompanying the promotional materials.

Good Bad Ugly Highlights

Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Yogi Babu. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film reunites Ajith with music composer Devi Sri Prasad, marking their collaboration after Veeram (2014).

The film’s technical team includes Abinandhan Ramanujam as the cinematographer and Vijay Velukutty as the editor.

Ajith’s Racing Comeback

Apart from his cinematic ventures, Ajith is set to return to his passion for racing. In 2025, he will participate in endurance racing as the team owner and principal driver of Ajith Kumar Racing, marking his comeback to the motorsport arena after a long hiatus.

