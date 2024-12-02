Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘All Married Men Have To…’: Abhishek Bachchan Shares Advice To Married Men Amid Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan's recent comments at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 have gone viral, especially his humorous advice for married men. His remarks come amid growing speculation about his relationship with wife Aishwarya Rai, fueled by rumors of a possible separation.

‘All Married Men Have To…’: Abhishek Bachchan Shares Advice To Married Men Amid Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan recently attended the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, where, during a discussion about his recent performances in films, he shared advice for married men that has since gone viral on social media. His comments came amid ongoing rumors about a potential separation from his wife, Aishwarya Rai.

Following wife’s instructions

When asked how he manages to deliver stellar performances consistently, Bachchan replied, “It’s very simple. It’s got nothing to do with us. We just do what the director tells us to do. Chup chap kaam karke ghar aajate hai (We quietly work and return home).”

The host, humorously suggesting that this approach was similar to following his wife’s instructions, prompted Bachchan to respond with a shrug and a light-hearted, “Yes. All married men have to do that… do as your wife says.” This remark gained attention, particularly in light of the ongoing divorce rumors between Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

Divorce rumors between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

The rumors of their separation began circulating after the couple appeared separately at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, appeared together and posed for family photos, Aishwarya attended with their daughter, Aaradhya, without the presence of her husband.

Further fueling the speculation, Abhishek’s absence from Aaradhya’s birthday celebration raised more questions. However, organizers of the event later posted a video on Instagram showing Abhishek thanking them for making Aaradhya’s day special, which put to rest rumors about his absence.

Abhishek Bachchan recent work

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan recently played the role of a father, a cancer survivor, and a man undergoing life-altering surgery while navigating a complicated relationship with his daughter in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. While the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Bachchan’s performance was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Looking ahead, he will appear in Be Happy, as well as in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar.

Read More: WATCH, Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Released, The Struggle Between Love And Maturity

Filed under

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN abhishek bachchan divorce aishwarya rai Aishwarya Rai divorce Filmfare OTT Awards 2024

Advertisement

Also Read

Stampede Claims 56 Lives During Football Match In Guinea

Stampede Claims 56 Lives During Football Match In Guinea

Russian President Putin shelves ‘World Friendship Games’ Meant To Rival Olympics

Russian President Putin shelves ‘World Friendship Games’ Meant To Rival Olympics

Ek Time Par Ek Kaam: Irritated Rohit Sharma Responds To Fan While Leaving For Training | WATCH

Ek Time Par Ek Kaam: Irritated Rohit Sharma Responds To Fan While Leaving For Training...

California Eyes $25 Million Legal Battle Against Trump Policies

California Eyes $25 Million Legal Battle Against Trump Policies

‘Defensive Warning Strike’: Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Position, Citing Ceasefire Violations

‘Defensive Warning Strike’: Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Position, Citing Ceasefire Violations

Entertainment

PM Modi Watches The Sabarmati Report, Shares His Review Of Vikrant Massey’s Film

PM Modi Watches The Sabarmati Report, Shares His Review Of Vikrant Massey’s Film

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead Of Release

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead

WATCH, Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Released, The Struggle Between Love And Maturity

WATCH, Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Released, The Struggle Between Love And Maturity

BTS Star V Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Yeontan In Heartfelt Tribute

BTS Star V Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Yeontan In Heartfelt Tribute

‘Don’t Like To F**k With My Body,’ Said Zoe Saldana Once While Admiring Christian Bale’s Habit Of Transforming

‘Don’t Like To F**k With My Body,’ Said Zoe Saldana Once While Admiring Christian Bale’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox