Abhishek Bachchan recently attended the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, where, during a discussion about his recent performances in films, he shared advice for married men that has since gone viral on social media. His comments came amid ongoing rumors about a potential separation from his wife, Aishwarya Rai.

Following wife’s instructions

When asked how he manages to deliver stellar performances consistently, Bachchan replied, “It’s very simple. It’s got nothing to do with us. We just do what the director tells us to do. Chup chap kaam karke ghar aajate hai (We quietly work and return home).”

The host, humorously suggesting that this approach was similar to following his wife’s instructions, prompted Bachchan to respond with a shrug and a light-hearted, “Yes. All married men have to do that… do as your wife says.” This remark gained attention, particularly in light of the ongoing divorce rumors between Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

Divorce rumors between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

The rumors of their separation began circulating after the couple appeared separately at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, appeared together and posed for family photos, Aishwarya attended with their daughter, Aaradhya, without the presence of her husband.

Further fueling the speculation, Abhishek’s absence from Aaradhya’s birthday celebration raised more questions. However, organizers of the event later posted a video on Instagram showing Abhishek thanking them for making Aaradhya’s day special, which put to rest rumors about his absence.

Abhishek Bachchan recent work

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan recently played the role of a father, a cancer survivor, and a man undergoing life-altering surgery while navigating a complicated relationship with his daughter in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. While the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Bachchan’s performance was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Looking ahead, he will appear in Be Happy, as well as in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar.

