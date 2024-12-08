Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Beats Interstellar With $17 Million In North America

Pushpa 2, The Rule breaks records, surpassing Interstellar at the North America box office and earning ₹421 crore worldwide in just two days.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Beats Interstellar With $17 Million In North America

Pushpa 2, The Rule is taking the global box office by storm, and its success story is only growing. The Allu Arjun-starrer has not only set the Indian box office on fire, but it is also making waves across the world, especially in North America. The film’s performance has been nothing short of spectacular, edging past Christopher Nolan’s iconic sci-fi thriller Interstellar in its first few days of release.

As per Box Office Mojo’s report, Pushpa 2 has collected a remarkable $1,700,000 from its release in 1,245 theatres, securing the fourth spot on the North American box office charts, right behind heavyweights like Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator 2. Meanwhile, Interstellar, with its IMAX re-release in 165 theatres, made $1,370,000 during the same period, securing the fifth spot, behind Pushpa 2.

The success of Pushpa 2 at the North American box office is a testament to the growing global appeal of Indian cinema. The film, directed by Sukumar, continues to perform strongly worldwide, having already earned ₹421.30 crore globally in its first two days. This achievement includes an incredible ₹294 crore on its opening day alone, breaking the record previously held by RRR’s ₹223 crore opening. It has also set records for the biggest opening for both a Hindi film and a Telugu film dubbed in Hindi.

In India, Pushpa 2 has already taken over all IMAX screens, even causing the postponement of the much-awaited Interstellar re-release. It is clear that Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj – the notorious red sandalwood smuggler – is resonating with audiences worldwide. The story, which sees Pushpa struggle for respect from his estranged family and confront powerful adversaries like the ruthless police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (played by Fahadh Faasil), continues to captivate viewers.

With Pushpa 2 on track to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, Sukumar’s action-packed saga is redefining box office success on a global scale.

ALSO READ: Ludacris’ Exclusive Performance For A-List Stars Was Shut Down Just After 30 Minutes- Here’s What Happened!

Filed under

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 box office

