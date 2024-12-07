Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Smashes Box Office Milestones In 48 Hours – Discover The Numbers!

Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken multiple box office records in just two days, making Allu Arjun's latest film a huge success. With unprecedented collections and a booming weekend ahead, the movie has left fans and analysts in awe of its power. (READ MORE BELOW)

Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved a monumental milestone within just two days of its release, surpassing the lifetime collections of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film has earned an astounding ₹421.30 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.com, and ₹449 crore, according to the film’s team. This makes Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun’s biggest grosser to date, surpassing Pushpa: The Rise, which earned ₹350 crore worldwide in 2021.

Pushpa: The Rise grossed ₹313.8 crore in India alone and ₹36.3 crore internationally, despite the COVID pandemic upheaval, but Pushpa 2: The Rule appears to have gone past barriers and is just beating record after record two days since its opening. Already, it has made over ₹120 crore only from its Hindi version, making it Allu Arjun’s second film to cross the ₹100 crore net mark in Hindi after the previous installment of Pushpa.

As the weekend approaches, the film is expected to sustain its healthy run, with trade analysts speculating that Pushpa 2: The Rule will have the biggest opening weekend ever in Indian cinema. It has already entered the record books by becoming the first of its kind in Indian cinema to cross ₹50 crore in two languages on a single day. The movie collected ₹294 worldwide, setting the benchmark for Indian cinema at the box office.

While it got some mix and positive reviews from critics and audiences, ticket sales opened with very expensive entry ticket prices that did boom with tickets going from as low as ₹2400. These contributed to a good opening for the movie, although much will rest on how reductions in ticket prices will be counterfeited after that.

Sukumar’s direction moves the story of Pushpa forward in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, who has now taken control of the red sanders smuggling syndicate. Rashmika Mandanna returns as his wife, Srivalli, who stands by him, and Fahadh Faasil reprises his role as police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is still dealing with the humiliation from the first film. The film concludes with a setup for the next installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting what comes next.

ALSO READ: Pushpa: The Rule Review: Allu Arjun’s Latest Is Massy, Meaner, Meatier But Ends Up Being A Tom & Jerry Chase