Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ludacris’ Exclusive Performance For A-List Stars Was Shut Down Just After 30 Minutes- Here’s What Happened!

The rapper electrified the crowd with hits like "Area Codes" and "What’s Your Fantasy". However, just 30 minutes into his set, the fire marshal took the stage to end the show, citing compliance concerns.

Ludacris’ Exclusive Performance For A-List Stars Was Shut Down Just After 30 Minutes- Here’s What Happened!

Ludacris’ high-energy performance at the exclusive Nylon and Movado party during Miami’s Art Week came to an unexpected halt when the fire marshal shut it down.

The event, hosted at “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lenny Hochstein’s Star Island mansion, was one of many lavish parties in the city but faced strict enforcement of new occupancy and noise regulations.

The rapper electrified the crowd with hits like “Area Codes” and “What’s Your Fantasy”. However, just 30 minutes into his set, the fire marshal took the stage to end the show, citing compliance concerns. Despite the interruption, attendees described the vibe as lively and unforgettable.

The event was a magnet for A-list celebrities, including singer Camila Cabello, actress and musician Janelle Monáe, and DJ John Summit. Former O.C. star Mischa Barton, influencer Tinx, Dale Moss, and Jonathan Cheban, aka “Food God,” were also spotted mingling at the party.

Attending his first Art Basel, Ludacris shared his newfound passion for art collecting with Page Six. His advice to collectors? “Buy the houses first, then decorate them.” The rapper also appreciated the city’s creative energy, even if he wasn’t a fan of the infamous Miami traffic.

With partygoers stuck in gridlock and some walking across the bridge to reach Star Island, Ludacris arrived ahead of schedule. “We took the water,” he revealed, referring to a boat ride that got him there in just 10 minutes. Organizers praised his punctuality, a rarity during a week dominated by delayed schedules and long waits for transportation.

Hochstein, recently divorced from RHOM star Lisa Hochstein, watched the festivities from a balcony alongside his ex-fiancée Katharina Mazepa. The pair, reportedly inseparable during Art Basel events, drew attention as they danced together above the lively crowd.

Though the fire marshal’s intervention shortened Ludacris’ performance, the event remained one of the most talked-about parties of Art Basel 2024.

MUST READ: Is Barry Keoghan In Trouble After Posting Thirst Traps Pics On Social Media? Actor DELETES Instagram Amid Split With Sabrina Carpenter

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood news latest viral news Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee Urges Calm Amid Rising Tensions Between India and Bangladesh

Mamata Banerjee Urges Calm Amid Rising Tensions Between India and Bangladesh

India’s High-Speed Rail Network Expansion: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train And Future Plans

India’s High-Speed Rail Network Expansion: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train And Future Plans

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Sambhal Court Commissioner Seeks 15-Day Extension For Mosque Survey Report

Sambhal Court Commissioner Seeks 15-Day Extension For Mosque Survey Report

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Entertainment

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox