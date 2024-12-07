Ludacris’ Exclusive Performance For A-List Stars Was Shut Down Just After 30 Minutes- Here’s What Happened!

The rapper electrified the crowd with hits like "Area Codes" and "What’s Your Fantasy". However, just 30 minutes into his set, the fire marshal took the stage to end the show, citing compliance concerns.

Ludacris’ high-energy performance at the exclusive Nylon and Movado party during Miami’s Art Week came to an unexpected halt when the fire marshal shut it down.

The event, hosted at “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lenny Hochstein’s Star Island mansion, was one of many lavish parties in the city but faced strict enforcement of new occupancy and noise regulations.

The rapper electrified the crowd with hits like “Area Codes” and “What’s Your Fantasy”. However, just 30 minutes into his set, the fire marshal took the stage to end the show, citing compliance concerns. Despite the interruption, attendees described the vibe as lively and unforgettable.

The event was a magnet for A-list celebrities, including singer Camila Cabello, actress and musician Janelle Monáe, and DJ John Summit. Former O.C. star Mischa Barton, influencer Tinx, Dale Moss, and Jonathan Cheban, aka “Food God,” were also spotted mingling at the party.

Attending his first Art Basel, Ludacris shared his newfound passion for art collecting with Page Six. His advice to collectors? “Buy the houses first, then decorate them.” The rapper also appreciated the city’s creative energy, even if he wasn’t a fan of the infamous Miami traffic.

With partygoers stuck in gridlock and some walking across the bridge to reach Star Island, Ludacris arrived ahead of schedule. “We took the water,” he revealed, referring to a boat ride that got him there in just 10 minutes. Organizers praised his punctuality, a rarity during a week dominated by delayed schedules and long waits for transportation.

Hochstein, recently divorced from RHOM star Lisa Hochstein, watched the festivities from a balcony alongside his ex-fiancée Katharina Mazepa. The pair, reportedly inseparable during Art Basel events, drew attention as they danced together above the lively crowd.

Though the fire marshal’s intervention shortened Ludacris’ performance, the event remained one of the most talked-about parties of Art Basel 2024.