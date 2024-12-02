Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Prime Minister Modi had earlier expressed his support for the film on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Responding to a post about the movie’s trailer, he praised the effort, saying, "It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a special screening of The Sabarmati Report at 4 PM on December 2 at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi. The film, featuring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, focuses on the tragic 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident.

Since its release on November 15, the movie has sparked significant interest among political figures across India.

The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Saran, stars Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna. The film depicts the real-life events surrounding the burning of the Sabarmati Express’s S-6 coach, a pivotal incident in Indian history. The movie’s sensitive approach to portraying these events has generated widespread discussion and acclaim.

PM Modi’s Endorsement

Prime Minister Modi had earlier expressed his support for the film on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to a post about the movie’s trailer, he praised the effort, saying, “It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently attended a screening of the film and applauded Vikrant Massey and the team for their commendable work. Highlighting the importance of revealing the truth behind incidents that have caused societal rifts, he announced the film would be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. “The people of this country deserve to know the truth,” Adityanath remarked.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also commended the film for its respectful and truthful portrayal of the Godhra incident. Calling it a tribute to the 59 victims who lost their lives, he said, “The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity.”

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, joined the list of leaders praising The Sabarmati Report. After watching the film with his cabinet colleagues, Dhami announced that it would be exempted from entertainment tax in the state, making Uttarakhand the seventh BJP-ruled state to do so. “In 2002, there was more politics than investigation. This film sheds light on the truth that was previously obscured,” he said.

Following endorsements from key leaders, The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand. The film continues to receive widespread recognition for its effort to bring attention to a crucial chapter in Indian history.

Vikrant Massey Retires From Acting

Vikrant Massey shocked his fans and the film industry on late night of December 1, by announcing his retirement from acting via a heartfelt post on social media.

Known for his impressive versatility and memorable performances, Vikrant’s unexpected decision comes at a time when his career is thriving.

In his Instagram post, Vikrant expressed his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and shared that after much reflection, he feels it’s time to take a step back and focus on his personal life. The 37-year-old actor wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

He added, “So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”