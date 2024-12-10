Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Their reunion offered a mix of humor and mutual respect, highlighting their journey since the unforgettable Golden Globes moment. Both actors continue to explore diverse roles while maintaining a strong connection to their fans.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield recently met again, marking their first reunion since their 2017 Golden Globe Awards kiss captured widespread attention. The memorable moment occurred when Reynolds lost the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical award to Ryan Gosling for La La Land.

During a conversation on Variety’s Actors on Actors, Reynolds humorously commented on the loss, saying, “Of course, Gosling absolutely did not deserve it,” though he added that he’s a big fan of Gosling’s work.

Garfield expressed gratitude for Reynolds being open to the playful kiss but admitted he felt it was “a little insensitive” to Gosling’s victory at the time.

Reynolds echoed this sentiment, saying, “I did too, but I was glad it was shot wide enough that people didn’t notice until later—it turned out to be perfect.”

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield discuss their Golden Globes kiss on Variety’s Actors on Actors. pic.twitter.com/KmQL62IO6k — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 9, 2024

Garfield shared that he later apologized to Gosling, to which Reynolds joked that he “egged his house” in a childish response to the loss. Despite the lighthearted banter, Reynolds praised Garfield, saying, “You can do no wrong in our house. Blake and I love you and your dedication to your craft.”

Garfield reciprocated, expressing admiration for Reynolds’ work on Deadpool & Wolverine, particularly his ability to balance self-awareness, humor, and genuine emotional depth.

Reynolds is gearing up for new releases, including the comedy Animal Friends and the naval film Mayday, set to premiere next year. His Marvel movie is also in contention for a Golden Globe in the “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” category, following its massive $1.338 billion success.

Garfield, meanwhile, has a slate of films in the pipeline, such as The Magic Faraway Tree, Sebastián Lelio’s drama Voyagers, and Luca Guadagnino’s thriller After the Hunt.

The best moment in #GoldenGlobes history😂 Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss. pic.twitter.com/wWsDgRhVJz — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) January 7, 2024

Their reunion offered a mix of humor and mutual respect, highlighting their journey since the unforgettable Golden Globes moment. Both actors continue to explore diverse roles while maintaining a strong connection to their fans.

