Ayodhya's Ramleela: "Overwhelmed", says Rahul Bhuchar on portraying Lord Ram; Miss Universe India Manika delighted with first acting role as Maa Sita

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, appears to have swept up in an air of devotion as the city embraces Navratri festivities with fervour. Adding to this spirit, the seventh edition of Ramleela is underway, bringing episodes from the Ramayan and drawing larger crowds.

Actor Rahull Bhuchar, who portrayed the role of Lord Ram, told ANI, “I am overwhelmed. I feel 18-20 crore people would have watched Ramleela from their homes on the television.” He also gave a warm welcome to Miss Universe India, Manika Vishwakarma, who was seen essaying the character of Maa Sita.

“We wish she would come here every year and get a good experience like this time,” he added.

Manika also expressed her delight and said, “It felt very good. It was my first acting performance, and it was on this prestigious stage. Coming to Ayodhya – the birthplace of Lord Ram, was a beautiful experience.”

Actor Puneet Issar, who is also a part of the Ramleela, seen as Lord Parshuram, expressed his gratitude for being a part of the event. “I believe this is my small contribution towards Sanatan Dharma. I just want people to indulge in devotion and follow Lord Ram’s teachings,” he said.

Among others to join this year’s Ramleela are actors Vindu Dara Singh, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, MP Ravi Kishan, actress Sonam Tiwari, and veteran actor Avtar Gill.

Vindu Dara Singh captivated the audience with his portrayal of Lord Shiva, while veteran film actor Avtar Gill was seen as Narad Muni. Sonam Tiwari brought the character of Goddess Parvati to life with her performance.

Organisers stated that Ayodhya’s Ramleela is among the largest productions of its kind globally. Founder-President Subhash Malik and General Secretary Shubham Malik announced that the Ramleela will be broadcast live daily from 7 pm to 10 pm, urging devotees to tune in from their homes and extend their blessings.

The grand event will continue for several days, depicting key chapters from the Ramayan, and is expected to draw massive viewership both on-ground and via broadcast. (ANI)

