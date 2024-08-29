The film is written by the show's creator, Steven Knight, who will also serve as a producer alongside Caryn Mandabach, Cillian Murphy, and Guy Heeley

Netflix’s highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie will feature Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn. According to a report by Deadline, Keoghan will be joining series regular Cillian Murphy, who reprises his iconic role as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the notorious Birmingham gangster family. Additionally, Rebecca Ferguson has been cast in the film, although details about both her and Keoghan’s roles remain undisclosed.

Netflix officially greenlit the movie adaptation of the popular series earlier this year in June. The film is written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight, who will also serve as a producer alongside Caryn Mandabach, Cillian Murphy, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers for the project include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason, with the film being produced in collaboration with BBC Film.

While specific plot details are still under wraps, Knight has previously hinted that the movie will be set during World War II. Filming is scheduled to commence later this year.

About Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan has gained significant acclaim for his performances in recent years. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and won a BAFTA for the same category for his role in Martin McDonagh’s 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin. Keoghan also starred in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, for which he received both BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. His performance in Saltburn generated buzz on social media, particularly a notable ‘bath water’ scene that went viral.

Keoghan kicked off this year with the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. His upcoming projects include the film Bring Them Down, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 9. He is also set to appear in Trey Edward Shults’s Weekend alongside Jenna Ortega and will star in a screen adaptation of Crime 101 with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. Keoghan has also been in the news for his rumoured relationship with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans of Peaky Blinders and Barry Keoghan have a lot to look forward to as the film promises to bring fresh faces and new dynamics to the beloved franchise.

