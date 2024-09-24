Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

When Kimberly Peirce’s biographical drama Boys Don’t Cry premiered in 1999, it garnered widespread acclaim and is often remembered as one of the standout films of the year. Hilary Swank’s portrayal of Brandon Teena, a transgender man who was brutally murdered, earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress. The film’s raw and unflinching examination of transphobia and violence has left a lasting impact on both audiences and the film industry.

Reevaluation of Trans Representation

In recent years, Boys Don’t Cry has been subjected to critical reassessment, particularly concerning the casting of a cisgender actress in the role of a trans man. Critics highlight the troubling trend of cis actors playing trans characters, often in narratives that center on trauma, violence, and tragedy. Despite these critiques, the film remains an important work that sheds light on the harsh realities faced by transgender individuals, serving as a poignant reminder of the systemic transphobia that persists in society.

As the conversation around representation in media evolves, it’s crucial to understand how younger generations view such films. One notable perspective comes from Bella Ramsey, the 20-year-old star of HBO’s The Last of Us, who recently expressed her thoughts on the film.

Bella Ramsey’s Perspective

In a candid Instagram post, Ramsey shared her reflections after watching Boys Don’t Cry. “I watched Boys Don’t Cry recently and realized how not long ago trans acceptance started to happen,” she wrote. “And it made me feel very privileged to live in this time of change where tolerance, learning, love, and understanding are beginning to champion.”

This sentiment resonates with many young people who are navigating their identities in a rapidly changing cultural landscape. In 2023, Ramsey came out as nonbinary, emphasizing that her gender identity has “always been very fluid.” She noted that she prefers the nonbinary option when filling out forms, highlighting her commitment to embracing a diverse understanding of gender.

Navigating Gender Identity

Ramsey’s journey of self-discovery aligns with her belief in the importance of acceptance and fluidity in gender identities. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I would think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting,” she shared. “I’m very much just a person.”

The young star added, “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.” Her comments reflect a growing sentiment among many young people who prioritize personal identity over rigid classifications.

The Future of The Last of Us

Looking ahead, Ramsey is set to reprise her role in Season 2 of The Last of Us, which is anticipated to premiere in 2025. The new season will introduce Isabella Merced as Dina, Ellie’s friend who eventually becomes her love interest. Additionally, Kaitlyn Dever joins the cast as Abby, a significant character from the video game on which the series is based.

As discussions surrounding representation in media continue, the insights from young voices like Bella Ramsey highlight the evolving understanding of gender identity and the importance of inclusive narratives. While Boys Don’t Cry remains a significant film in the history of LGBTQ+ representation, the ongoing dialogue about its implications showcases a broader cultural shift towards acceptance and understanding.

MUST READ: Why Did Kim Kardashian Visit Menendez Brothers In Prison Amid Netflix’s Series Backlash?