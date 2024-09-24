Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

In a candid Instagram post, Bella Ramsey shared her reflections after watching Boys Don't Cry and the sentiment resonated with many young people

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

When Kimberly Peirce’s biographical drama Boys Don’t Cry premiered in 1999, it garnered widespread acclaim and is often remembered as one of the standout films of the year. Hilary Swank’s portrayal of Brandon Teena, a transgender man who was brutally murdered, earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress. The film’s raw and unflinching examination of transphobia and violence has left a lasting impact on both audiences and the film industry.

Reevaluation of Trans Representation

In recent years, Boys Don’t Cry has been subjected to critical reassessment, particularly concerning the casting of a cisgender actress in the role of a trans man. Critics highlight the troubling trend of cis actors playing trans characters, often in narratives that center on trauma, violence, and tragedy. Despite these critiques, the film remains an important work that sheds light on the harsh realities faced by transgender individuals, serving as a poignant reminder of the systemic transphobia that persists in society.

As the conversation around representation in media evolves, it’s crucial to understand how younger generations view such films. One notable perspective comes from Bella Ramsey, the 20-year-old star of HBO’s The Last of Us, who recently expressed her thoughts on the film.

ALSO READ: Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character 

Bella Ramsey’s Perspective

In a candid Instagram post, Ramsey shared her reflections after watching Boys Don’t Cry. “I watched Boys Don’t Cry recently and realized how not long ago trans acceptance started to happen,” she wrote. “And it made me feel very privileged to live in this time of change where tolerance, learning, love, and understanding are beginning to champion.”

This sentiment resonates with many young people who are navigating their identities in a rapidly changing cultural landscape. In 2023, Ramsey came out as nonbinary, emphasizing that her gender identity has “always been very fluid.” She noted that she prefers the nonbinary option when filling out forms, highlighting her commitment to embracing a diverse understanding of gender.

Navigating Gender Identity

Ramsey’s journey of self-discovery aligns with her belief in the importance of acceptance and fluidity in gender identities. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I would think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting,” she shared. “I’m very much just a person.”

The young star added, “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.” Her comments reflect a growing sentiment among many young people who prioritize personal identity over rigid classifications.

The Future of The Last of Us

Looking ahead, Ramsey is set to reprise her role in Season 2 of The Last of Us, which is anticipated to premiere in 2025. The new season will introduce Isabella Merced as Dina, Ellie’s friend who eventually becomes her love interest. Additionally, Kaitlyn Dever joins the cast as Abby, a significant character from the video game on which the series is based.

As discussions surrounding representation in media continue, the insights from young voices like Bella Ramsey highlight the evolving understanding of gender identity and the importance of inclusive narratives. While Boys Don’t Cry remains a significant film in the history of LGBTQ+ representation, the ongoing dialogue about its implications showcases a broader cultural shift towards acceptance and understanding.

MUST READ: Why Did Kim Kardashian Visit Menendez Brothers In Prison Amid Netflix’s Series Backlash?

Filed under

Bella Ramsey Boys Don't Cry Kimberly Peirce Oscar-Winning Trans Drama The Last of Us

Also Read

PM Modi Concludes Three-Day US Visit, Leaves For India

PM Modi Concludes Three-Day US Visit, Leaves For India

Who was Hanif Kureshi? Pioneer of Street Art in India’s Neighborhoods Dies at 41

Who was Hanif Kureshi? Pioneer of Street Art in India’s Neighborhoods Dies at 41

PM Modi in the U.S: Key Outcomes of the 2024 Visit for India-U.S. Relations

PM Modi in the U.S: Key Outcomes of the 2024 Visit for India-U.S. Relations

Chandrayaan-3 Success Boosts US-India Space Collaboration; Joint Research to Expand by 2025

Chandrayaan-3 Success Boosts US-India Space Collaboration; Joint Research to Expand by 2025

Bangladesh Strongly Protests Indian Home Minister’s Remarks on Citizens

Bangladesh Strongly Protests Indian Home Minister’s Remarks on Citizens

Entertainment

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox