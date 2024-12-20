Bengaluru Gets Second Ed Sheeran Show. Check Date, Ticket Price And Booking Details

Ed Sheeran is set to return to India in 2025 for his highly anticipated Mathematics Tour. The tour will visit six cities, including Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Shillong, and Delhi NCR.

Global music icon Ed Sheeran is coming to India in 2025 as part of his highly anticipated Mathematics Tour. Starting in Pune on January 30, the tour will visit six major cities, including a second show in Bengaluru due to popular demand. Fans can look forward to Sheeran’s electrifying performances of both classic hits and tracks from his latest album, Subtract. Tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow.

Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour Comes to India in 2025

Ed Sheeran, one of the world’s most beloved pop superstars, is set to perform live in India as part of his Mathematics Tour. The tour will take place across six cities, starting in Pune on January 30 and concluding in Delhi NCR on February 15, 2025. Fans in Bengaluru will be treated to two consecutive performances, with shows scheduled for February 8 and 9 at the NICE Grounds. The addition of these extra dates was in response to overwhelming demand following the initial announcement.

Tour Dates & Venues: Mark Your Calendar!

The Mathematics Tour will kick off in Pune and travel to five other cities across India. Here are the full details for the tour:

Pune – January 30, 2025

– January 30, 2025 Hyderabad – February 2, 2025

– February 2, 2025 Chennai – February 5, 2025

– February 5, 2025 Bengaluru – February 8 & 9, 2025 (two shows added due to high demand)

– February 8 & 9, 2025 (two shows added due to high demand) Shillong – February 12, 2025

– February 12, 2025 Delhi NCR – February 15, 2025

The Mathematics Tour: What to Expect From the Setlist

Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour is named after his hit albums—Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals, and the recently released Subtract. Fans can expect an intimate yet powerful live experience, with Sheeran showcasing his incredible talent, soulful vocals, and acoustic brilliance. Along with his chart-topping hits like “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “Castle on the Hill,” fans will also enjoy tracks from his latest album, Subtract. Each concert promises a unique stage design that emphasizes Sheeran’s deep connection with his audience, creating an unforgettable night of music.

How to Book Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s India Tour

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour in India are available exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment platform. To secure your spot at the concert, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official BookMyShow website or mobile app. Search for “Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025.” Select your preferred city and venue. Choose your seats and complete the payment process.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, especially during the pre-sale period, so fans are encouraged to act fast.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss Ed Sheeran’s Live Performances

Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour marks his long-awaited return to India after his successful performances in 2015 and 2017. Known for his heartfelt lyrics, acoustic mastery, and ability to connect with audiences, Sheeran’s concerts are an experience not to be missed. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his music, this tour offers an incredible opportunity to witness one of the biggest names in music perform live in India. From Pune to Shillong, Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour promises to be an unmissable event for music lovers across the country.

ALSO READ: Shakira Credits Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Came To Her Rescue During Heartbreak: He Was Checking In Every Day