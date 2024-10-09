Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for a grand Diwali release on November 1, 2024. Anees Bazmee's directorial will go head-to-head at the box office with Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again.

Actor Vidya Balan is returning to the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise after 17 years, and she couldn’t be more grateful. During the trailer launch of the third instalment in Jaipur, Vidya expressed her excitement about rejoining the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ family.

“Thank you very much, Anees ji, for bringing back Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I’m thrilled to return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa after 17 years. I have received a lot of love for this film in the last 17 years, and I am going to get a lot more love for the next 17 years,” she said.

Vidya played the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel. In this third part, she will reprise her famous role, alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for a grand Diwali release on November 1, 2024. Anees Bazmee’s directorial will go head-to-head at the box office with Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer Singham Again.

Actor Kartik Aaryan also spoke about the honour on getting the opportunity to share screen space with actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan in the third installment of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

During the trailer launch of the film in Jaipur on Wednesday, Kartik opened up about his experience working with Vidya and Madhuri and also discussed the scene from the film where he encountered the “Manjulika” avatars of the actresses.

“I think for every actor you experience a crazy moment when you know that something magical is going to happen even before a shot gets filmed. One such shot was the one featuring both Vidya ma’am and Madhuri ma’am where they both ask ‘Kya lagta hai, kaun hai Manjulika?'” he shared.

“It was a big moment for me too personally, to shoot that scene with both of them together and share screen space with them,” he added.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is one of the most awaited movies of 2024. The makers on Wednesday launched the trailer of the film in Jaipur.

(With Inputs From ANI)