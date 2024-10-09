Christopher Nolan Made THIS Big Change In Joker: Folie à Deux Ending But His Request Was Denied

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, alongside Oscar-winner Lady Gaga. The film also includes performances from Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener, as well as Zazie Beetz, who returns in her role from the first film.

A new report has revealed that Christopher Nolan, the director of The Dark Knight, had intervened to alter the ending of Joker in 2019, but his input was ignored for the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux due to his departure from Warner Bros.

Despite the recent developments surrounding Joker: Folie à Deux, there is a strong argument to be made for 2019’s Joker being one of the best comic book films ever produced.

Christopher Nolan Made THIS Big Change In Joker: Folie à Deux Ending

The film’s climactic final act, in which Arthur Fleck fully transforms into the Joker and murders talk show host Murray Franklin, left a lasting impact. His violent act sparks a citywide revolt among Gotham’s disenfranchised, culminating in the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne.

Arthur, meanwhile, escapes captivity and joyfully witnesses the anarchy, smearing blood on his face to resemble a smile (though we later discover he was eventually recaptured and sent to Arkham Asylum).

Rumors have circulated for years that the original plan was for Arthur to physically carve a smile into his face. This has now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, which notes:

“Some have said the film serves as an expensive joke, mocking the very audience that flocked to see the first installment. Ironically, the ending depicts a man carving a smile into his face, shown slightly off-camera and out of focus.”

“According to an insider, the first film’s original ending had Phoenix’s Joker slicing his face in front of a crowd of his followers. However, The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan vetoed this idea, as only his version of the Joker (portrayed by Heath Ledger) had carved his own smile.”

“With Nolan no longer associated with the studio, there was no opposition to the idea this time.”

In Joker: Folie À Deux, Arthur Fleck is awaiting trial at Arkham Asylum for his crimes. While battling his fractured identity, Arthur finds both true love and the music within himself.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, alongside Oscar-winner Lady Gaga. The film also includes performances from Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener, as well as Zazie Beetz, who returns in her role from the first film.

Joker: Folie À Deux is currently playing in theaters.