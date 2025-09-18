Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

In Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik opened up about his mother’s painful pregnancy struggles, revealing how she faced abuse and pressure from in-laws. His emotional confession sheds light on childhood trauma, family dynamics, and how his mother’s strength shaped his and Armaan Mallik’s success.

Amaal Mallik’s emotional Bigg Boss 19 revelation about his mother’s suffering leaves fans deeply moved (Pc: X)
Amaal Mallik’s emotional Bigg Boss 19 revelation about his mother’s suffering leaves fans deeply moved (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 18, 2025 10:41:35 IST

In a heart-to-heart talk on the Bigg Boss 19 show, musician Amaal Mallik shared with the contestants the struggles of his mother, Jyothi Malik. At a heart-to-heart talk with one of his fellow housemates, Amaal explained that his mother was abused and forced to do more than she was able to by her in-laws when she was carrying him. He remembered that she was staying in a joint family and was facing constant pressure. The composer narrated in pain how his mother had at one time, in her frustrations and anger, knocked her hand upon a cupboard.

He explained that this move was an indication of how much she was suffering in silence in the quest to make the life of her children better. Amaal attributes his current and his brother Armaan Mallik success to the only factor that entirely shaped their today success which is the unswerving motherly power and strength of his mother.

Childhood Trauma and Family Dynamics

The fact that Amaal confesses confirms the fact that he has held on to the trauma that occurred during his childhood. He has already told of his poor relationships and emotional distresses he has experienced. This new news concerning his mother suffering in her pregnancy gives another twist to his own story making it appear that his upbringing was not so much a happy one. The challenging family life, which was worsened by the fact that the family of his father mistreated his mother, appears to have taken its toll on him.

Such naked frankness on the part of Amaal has touched the hearts of viewers as he has pointed out the plight of people in the limelight that is seldom seen. It also makes one aware of the fact that childhood environment can determine the whole life of a person, and even before birth, emotional traumas may be deep rooted.

The Burden of a Musical Legacy

The burden of being a child of an outstanding musical family is the theme that keeps on revisiting in the story of Amaal. The name of his family and most of all his uncle Anu Malik created doors but created a lot of pressure and difficult relations. He has commented on how his uncle supposedly ruined the career of his father and how his family was not very supportive.

Such a continuous contrast and rivalry in his own family resulted in a feeling of alienation and the pursuit of his own identity. Amaal has transformed his experience in the show into more than a game, it has been an outlet through which he can face his past and tell his truth. His tale is a tragic insight that behind the glitz and the glamour, there were actual individuals with complicated emotions and tortured pasts.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 25 Highlights: Captaincy Task Sparks Heated Fight, Amaal Malik Move Shakes House Drama

Tags: Amaal MallikBigg Boss 19Bigg Boss latest news

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Day 25 Highlights: Captaincy Task Sparks Heated Fight, Amaal Malik Move Shakes House Drama
Say No To Cruise: Samay Raina’s T-shirt at Ba**ds Of Bollywood Premiere Raises Questions
ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel Live!
What Did Jimmy Kimmel Really Say About Charlie Kirk? ABC Suspends Comedian As MAGA Erupts And Trump Celebrates
Post Malone to headline first-ever solo concert in India, details out

LATEST NEWS

iValue Infosolutions IPO Begins: Planning To Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know
US import dependence on EU on the rise, outpacing China, study finds
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps
How to get more fibre into your diet – and why it matters for seniors
"Dangerous and utterly reprehensible": Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP's over Hazratbal Dargah row
Mahmoud Khalil Deportation: Why Has a U.S. Judge Ordered Palestinian Activists’ Removal To Syria Or Algeria?
Central Sanskrit University’s Digital Push Brings Ancient Wisdom To The World
"Commitment to work together for Global South": PM Modi thanks South African Prez for birthday wish
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
Haryana Minister Vipul Goel Launches ‘Shiksha Ka Deep’ To Boost Faridabad Enrollment Ratio To 50% By 2035
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

QUICK LINKS