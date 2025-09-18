Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked

In a heart-to-heart talk on the Bigg Boss 19 show, musician Amaal Mallik shared with the contestants the struggles of his mother, Jyothi Malik. At a heart-to-heart talk with one of his fellow housemates, Amaal explained that his mother was abused and forced to do more than she was able to by her in-laws when she was carrying him. He remembered that she was staying in a joint family and was facing constant pressure. The composer narrated in pain how his mother had at one time, in her frustrations and anger, knocked her hand upon a cupboard.



He explained that this move was an indication of how much she was suffering in silence in the quest to make the life of her children better. Amaal attributes his current and his brother Armaan Mallik success to the only factor that entirely shaped their today success which is the unswerving motherly power and strength of his mother.

Childhood Trauma and Family Dynamics

The fact that Amaal confesses confirms the fact that he has held on to the trauma that occurred during his childhood. He has already told of his poor relationships and emotional distresses he has experienced. This new news concerning his mother suffering in her pregnancy gives another twist to his own story making it appear that his upbringing was not so much a happy one. The challenging family life, which was worsened by the fact that the family of his father mistreated his mother, appears to have taken its toll on him.

Such naked frankness on the part of Amaal has touched the hearts of viewers as he has pointed out the plight of people in the limelight that is seldom seen. It also makes one aware of the fact that childhood environment can determine the whole life of a person, and even before birth, emotional traumas may be deep rooted.

The Burden of a Musical Legacy

The burden of being a child of an outstanding musical family is the theme that keeps on revisiting in the story of Amaal. The name of his family and most of all his uncle Anu Malik created doors but created a lot of pressure and difficult relations. He has commented on how his uncle supposedly ruined the career of his father and how his family was not very supportive.

Such a continuous contrast and rivalry in his own family resulted in a feeling of alienation and the pursuit of his own identity. Amaal has transformed his experience in the show into more than a game, it has been an outlet through which he can face his past and tell his truth. His tale is a tragic insight that behind the glitz and the glamour, there were actual individuals with complicated emotions and tortured pasts.

