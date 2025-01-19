Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

The Bigg Boss 18 finale is set to air tonight, with one of the five finalists – Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra – walking away with ₹50 lakh and the all-gold trophy. (Read more below)

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

The much-awaited finale of Bigg Boss 18 is finally here! After weeks of drama, tasks, and heated competition, one of the five finalists – Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra – will walk away with the coveted trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

As per a report from Mint, the ₹50 lakh prize for Bigg Boss 18 mirrors the amount offered during the previous season (Bigg Boss 17), where stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui took home the winner’s trophy. This season’s trophy is designed in an all-gold finish, matching the luxurious interiors of the Bigg Boss house.

The cash prize for Bigg Boss winners has not remained consistent over the years. The highest amount of ₹1 crore was awarded during the first five seasons, with actors like Rahul Roy, Vindu Dara Singh, Shweta Tiwari, and Juhi Parmar, among others, taking home the grand prize. However, the prize amount fluctuated after that.

For example, during Bigg Boss 8, actor Gautam Gulati received ₹25 lakh, the lowest amount in the show’s history. Bigg Boss 12 saw actor Dipika Kakkar win ₹30 lakh, while the late Sidharth Shukla bagged ₹50 lakh as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Bigg Boss 15 saw Tejasswi Prakash win ₹40 lakh, and in Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan walked away with ₹31.8 lakh.

Interestingly, guest contestants on Bigg Boss are often paid significantly more for their short-term appearances. For instance, in Bigg Boss 4, Canadian actress Pamela Anderson reportedly earned ₹2.5 crore for just three days in the house. Similarly, actress Rimi Sen was reportedly paid ₹2 crore per week in Bigg Boss 15, and wrestlers like The Great Khali and cricketer Sreesanth earned ₹50 lakh each during their stints in Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 12, respectively.

The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will air tonight on Colors TV and stream on JioCinema at 9:30 pm. The winner is expected to be announced post-midnight, bringing an end to this thrilling season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Filed under

Bigg Boss 18 Bigg Boss 18 finale Bigg Boss cash prize Bigg Boss winner

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Vantara To Provide Lifelong Care For Elephants Bishnupriya And Lakshmipriya After Transfer From ISKCON Mayapur

Vantara To Provide Lifelong Care For Elephants Bishnupriya And Lakshmipriya After Transfer From ISKCON Mayapur

Trump’s Return: What’s Next for Indian Economy?

Trump’s Return: What’s Next for Indian Economy?

No Sundaying For These Countries! Here’s A List Of Countries Which Do Not Have Off On Sunday

No Sundaying For These Countries! Here’s A List Of Countries Which Do Not Have Off...

Nikhil Chaudhary’s Stellar Debut Over And ‘Gabru’ Celebration Steals The Spotlight In BBL Clash

Nikhil Chaudhary’s Stellar Debut Over And ‘Gabru’ Celebration Steals The Spotlight In BBL Clash

Nita, Mukesh Ambani Meet President-elect Trump Ahead of Inauguration

Nita, Mukesh Ambani Meet President-elect Trump Ahead of Inauguration

Entertainment

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda Hit Songs

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case? Watch Video To Know All

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case?

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With 100 Men In 24 Hours

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With

Was Pritam Offended When Sonu Nigam Compared Him To AR Rahman?

Was Pritam Offended When Sonu Nigam Compared Him To AR Rahman?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox