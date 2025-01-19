Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

The Bigg Boss 18 finale is set to air tonight, with one of the five finalists – Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra – walking away with ₹50 lakh and the all-gold trophy. (Read more below)

The much-awaited finale of Bigg Boss 18 is finally here! After weeks of drama, tasks, and heated competition, one of the five finalists – Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra – will walk away with the coveted trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

As per a report from Mint, the ₹50 lakh prize for Bigg Boss 18 mirrors the amount offered during the previous season (Bigg Boss 17), where stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui took home the winner’s trophy. This season’s trophy is designed in an all-gold finish, matching the luxurious interiors of the Bigg Boss house.

The cash prize for Bigg Boss winners has not remained consistent over the years. The highest amount of ₹1 crore was awarded during the first five seasons, with actors like Rahul Roy, Vindu Dara Singh, Shweta Tiwari, and Juhi Parmar, among others, taking home the grand prize. However, the prize amount fluctuated after that.

For example, during Bigg Boss 8, actor Gautam Gulati received ₹25 lakh, the lowest amount in the show’s history. Bigg Boss 12 saw actor Dipika Kakkar win ₹30 lakh, while the late Sidharth Shukla bagged ₹50 lakh as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Bigg Boss 15 saw Tejasswi Prakash win ₹40 lakh, and in Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan walked away with ₹31.8 lakh.

Interestingly, guest contestants on Bigg Boss are often paid significantly more for their short-term appearances. For instance, in Bigg Boss 4, Canadian actress Pamela Anderson reportedly earned ₹2.5 crore for just three days in the house. Similarly, actress Rimi Sen was reportedly paid ₹2 crore per week in Bigg Boss 15, and wrestlers like The Great Khali and cricketer Sreesanth earned ₹50 lakh each during their stints in Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 12, respectively.

The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will air tonight on Colors TV and stream on JioCinema at 9:30 pm. The winner is expected to be announced post-midnight, bringing an end to this thrilling season.

