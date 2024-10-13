Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Actor and comedian Billy Crystal was honored for his unwavering loyalty to the Los Angeles Clippers during a ceremony

Actor and comedian Billy Crystal was honored for his unwavering loyalty to the Los Angeles Clippers during a ceremony celebrating his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. In a moment of self-awareness, Crystal quipped, “How strange to be getting a ring before any of the Clippers,” highlighting the irony of his dedication to a team that has yet to secure a championship.

A Star-Studded Ceremony

The event took place on Sunday and featured fellow honorees, including filmmaker Spike Lee and Philadelphia businessman Alan Horwitz. Although longtime Lakers supporter Jack Nicholson was also slated for induction, he was unable to attend the ceremony.

Crystal, donning a stylish sports jacket and slacks, was joined by Lee, who embodied the spirit of a passionate fan with his ensemble of an orange vest over a New York sweatshirt and a black Knicks bucket hat. The iconic director playfully taunted rival fans, asserting his allegiance to the Knicks.

A Nod to Knicks History

During the ceremony, Lee showcased a piece of Knicks history by presenting coach Red Holzman’s 1973 NBA championship ring, the last championship won by the Knicks. “It’s been a long time, but I think this year it’s going to be orange-and-blue skies,” Lee proclaimed, exuding optimism for his team’s future.

Emotional Reflections from Horwitz

Horwitz, known as the 76ers’ Sixth Man, wore a 76ers sweatshirt and cap, and his pride was palpable as he reflected on how much his mother would have cherished this moment. “I got choked up thinking about how proud she would have been,” he shared, reminiscing about his lifelong connection to basketball.

Decades of Loyalty

All three honorees have deep-rooted ties to basketball that span over five decades. Horwitz reminisced about watching the Philadelphia Warriors when Wilt Chamberlain was a rookie in 1959. Crystal recalled becoming a fan in high school when he followed Larry Brown, who later achieved fame as a championship-winning coach.

Lee, a dedicated Knicks fan, was present when the team won its first championship in 1970, while Crystal attended numerous games at Madison Square Garden. His journey took a turn when he relocated to Los Angeles and was encouraged to attend a Clippers game. “And I said, ‘Why?’” Crystal recalled, but he soon found himself enjoying the games and remained loyal to the team despite their lack of championships.

Facing Challenges as Fans

While Lee remains optimistic about the Knicks‘ prospects this season, Crystal is more reserved about the Clippers’ chances. However, he acknowledged the unwavering support of fans, noting the challenges they often face. As he spoke, the sound of a baby crying resonated in the background, prompting Crystal to remark, “That’s how we felt for the last 30 years.”