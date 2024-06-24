Ted Lasso Star Jason Sudeikis Ditches 26,000-Person Conference To Watch Caitlin Clark Play For Indiana Fever Against Chicago Sky

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis was supposed to speak conference on Sunday, June 24 but he ditched the engagement to watch Caitlin Clark play basketball. Yes, that happened. The actor quickly grabbed a spot on the trending topics online as his photos and videos surfaced on various social media platforms.

Like other WNBS fans, Sudeikis anticipated the match between Clark and the rival Chicago Sky, featuring Angel Reese. For the unversed, the 48-year-old actor is an ardent fan of Clark’s, attending her games at Iowa.

According to reports, Jason Sudeikis was scheduled to speak in Chicago at a 26,000-person conference on human resources management organized by SHRM ’24 (Society for Human Resource Management). He was later replaced by legendary weatherman Al Roker.

Actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis is in attendance for the Fever-Sky matchup 🔥 (via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/3UfoFoaUmm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 23, 2024

SHRM Board Chair Betty Thompson dropped a serious mic referencing the last minute back-out of Jason Sudeikis at #SHRM24 & @alroker receiving big love for stepping in – “a leader who won’t let us down …” Thanks, Al! #HR #HRCommunity pic.twitter.com/nbijWb3ahp — Kyra Matkovich, SHRM-CP (@KyraMatkovichHR) June 23, 2024

How big is the Caitlin Clark effect? Jason Sudeikis backed out last minute from his keynote address at SHRM, a major trade association conference, scheduled this afternoon. His speech was supposed to be at the same time as the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game blocks away. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/7QJu7eJebv — Katie Lipton (@katielipton) June 23, 2024

Jason Sudeikis was apparently criticized by Betty Thompson for dropping out at the last minute.

Speaking of the game, this is the third meeting between Indiana and Chicago this season. In their first meeting, Indiana and Clark defeated Chicago by a single point. In their second meeting, which saw Clark score 23 points, Indiana easily prevailed. These were fierce matches that soon rose to prominence as the most predictable rivalry in the league.

As a result of their purposeful rough plays against Clark, Sky players Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter gained notoriety, paving the way for their teams’ primetime meeting in Game 3.

Not just Sudeikis was a well-known figure in the crowd at Wintrust Arena. Artist Chance the Rapper sat courtside to support Sudeikis, while superstar Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks was also present for the star-studded game.

Even though his favourite ball player lost, the actor nevertheless got his money’s worth. The Sky overcame a 23-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Fever, 88-87. Clark scored 17 points in 40 minutes of play.

