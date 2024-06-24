Taylor Swift Allegedly Takes A Dig At Kim Kardashian With A Fiery Speech, Debuts Diss Song's Live Performance

Taylor Swift, who is currently in the middle of her three-night Eras Tour in London, apparently took a dig at Kim Kardashian on stage. The global icon delivered a speech in the middle of her concert taking a dig at the haters.

The multiple-Grammy winning songstress later debuted the alleged diss track aimed at Kim titled ‘thanK you aIMee.’ Fans were quick to react to this on Internet. Scroll down to read the details.

Taylor Swift: How Every Time Someone Talks S**t

While reflecting on her career, Taylor Swift during her concert told an audience of 90,000, “I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That’s not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer.”

Taylor continued to express how grateful for having a loyal fan army before calling out her haters. “You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away, ” said the crooner adding, “I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”

The singer further stated, “On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s**t, it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher,” concluding, “So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people.”

Taylor Swift Surprise Fans With First-Ever Live Performance Of ‘thanK you aIMee’

After wrapping up her speech, Taylor Swift surprised the audience with the first-ever live performance of the song thanK you aIMee. It is widely believed that the song takes a dig at Kim Kardashian. The two have been feuding with each other for a long time.

In the song, Taylor Swift sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’/And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed, ‘F**k you, Aimee,’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

