Friday, January 10, 2025
Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant on Netflix, based on Sunil Gupta’s book, has already received critical acclaim. The series offers a gritty portrayal of Tihar Jail, starring Zahan Kapoor and Siddhant Gupta. (Read more below)

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Director and creator Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant released on Netflix on January 10 and has already been receiving praise from both audiences and critics alike. Based on Sunil Gupta’s book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, the series offers a raw, inside look into the world of Tihar Jail, focusing on the power dynamics, politics, and survival within the prison system.

Watch Teaser Here:

In an interview with PTI, Motwane shared insights into the casting process for the series. He explained how he chose Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahan Kapoor, to portray Sunil Gupta, the former superintendent of Tihar Jail. Motwane also selected Jubilee star Siddhant Gupta for the role of the infamous criminal Charles Sobhraj.

The series has gained considerable attention from critics and viewers. Trade analyst Komal Nahta expressed his admiration, writing, “Just loved this! Loved means LOVED! Enter the dark corridors of power, politics, and survival! Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Andolan Films bring you #BlackWarrant – a gripping retelling of Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer.”

One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter), commenting, “#BlackWarrant takes you beyond the walls of Tihar to show you how our Jails work. Caste, class, corruption, and compassion all interplay together there. Sunil Gupta ji, thank you for showing us how the world looks like beyond those tall walls.”

Critic Raja Sen also shared his excitement on X, stating, “Went to a screening of the gripping opening episodes of #BlackWarrant, an immersive and relentless Tihar Jail series by Vikramaditya Motwane. The show immediately makes me want to read the acclaimed book by Sunil Gupta. A star-making performance from Zahan Kapoor, leading a solid ensemble.”

Adding weight to the show’s authenticity, Kiran Bedi, the former Governor of Puducherry, tweeted her support for the series, highlighting Sunil Gupta’s courage in revealing his experiences before prison reforms began. She wrote, “BIG BREAK for my former colleague #Sunil Gupta. He has had the courage to reveal what he experienced BEFORE we started to REFORM Tihar Prisons. He was my Deputy Superintendent and one of the best in TEAM TIHAR. Watch the Series #BlackWarrant on #NETFLIX and read the book.”

Season one of Black Warrant explores Sunil Gupta’s first four years at Tihar Jail, where he worked tirelessly to implement prison reforms while navigating the complex system. The series stars Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Anurag Thakur, Sidhant Gupta, and Rajshri Deshpande in key roles, with their performances elevating the gripping narrative.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan Game Changer Fan Reviews: Shankar Directorial Gets Dubbed Boring And Outdated

Filed under

Black Warrant Netflix series Vikramaditya Motwane

