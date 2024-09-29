Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol, one of Bollywood’s most underrated stars, won the IIFA Award for ‘Best Actor In A Negative Role’ for his work in 'Animal'.

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol, one of Bollywood’s most underrated stars, won the IIFA Award for ‘Best Actor In A Negative Role’ for his work in ‘Animal’. The film featured him as the ruthless Abrar and became the talk of the town with his violent content. Speaking exclusively To NewsX at IIFA 2024, he said that he is grateful to his fans for their support.

Bobby Deol On His Big Win At IIFA 2024

Bobby Deol added another feather to his cap when he won the IIFA Award for ‘Best Actor In A Negative Role’ for ‘Animal’ on Saturday (September 29). In an exclusive interaction with NewsX, he said this is a big moment for his fans.

“My fans have always been there for me. It is a special moment for them,” he said.

MUST READ: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

Bobby further added that he had no issues taking up the role despite the limited screen time.

“I don’t see the length. For me, the development of the character is more important. The character was so well written that I knew it would stand out,” added Bobby.

These comments come at a time when Bobby is awaiting the release of ‘Kanguva’, his maiden Tamil film. Directed by Siva and starring Suriya, it is set to open in theatres on November 14.

About IIFA

Since its inception in 2000, IIFA has been held across destinations like New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai over the years. This time, the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the three-day event, concluding on September 29. The highlight of the event, the prestigious IIFA Awards, was held on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the main host. He was joined by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as co-hosts.

ALSO READ | ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Filed under

Animal Bobby Deol iifa 2024 iifa 2024 news

