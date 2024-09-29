Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
we-woman

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024 proved to be a memorable affair for Shah Rukh Khan. He took home the award for ‘Best Actor’ for his work in Atlee’s Jawan, adding another feather to his cap. Later, he met fans in Dubai and shook hands with them.

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

Shah Rukh Khan is a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry. Known as the ‘King of Romance,’ he has a massive global fanbase, thanks to his charismatic presence and compelling performances. SRK has appeared in many of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films, establishing himself as a symbol of excellence. The Pathaan star recently attended IIFA 2024 in Dubai where he interacted with fans.

Shah Rukh Khan Bonds With Fans At IIFA 2024

Fans were thrilled to meet their icon and enjoyed their company to the fullest.

Fans were thrilled to meet their icon and enjoyed their company to the fullest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

In case you didn’t know, ‘Jawan’ is an masala action-entertainer that features SRK in a double role. The film revolves around a vigilante’s fight against corruption. It marks Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.

On The Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through an eventful phase on the work front. He impressed the masses with his intense performance in ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand. It was a part of the Yash Raj Films Spyverse, which includes the Tiger saga and War, and grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally.. SRK was then seen in ‘Jawan’, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Like ‘Pathaan’, it set the box office on fire. He ended the year with ‘Dunki’.

The Raju Hirani-directed film received mixed reviews and failed to hold its own against the Prabhas-fronted actioner ‘Salaar’. The ‘King of Romance’ will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The King’, co-starring Suhana Khan. He has also lent his voice to the titular character in the Hindi-dubbed version of ‘Mufasa’.

