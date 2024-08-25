Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Shows-Off Her Dance Moves While Hanging Out With Sorority Sisters

Zahara Jolie showcased her dance skills with her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters at Spelman College in a TikTok video. The 19-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt performed a choreographed routine to the track “Back Outside” by Anycia and Latto, wearing a green tank top, denim shorts, and sneakers.

The video, which featured Zahara and her fellow sorority members dressed in shades of green, drew enthusiastic reactions from fans who were thrilled to see her enjoying her time at the Atlanta-based college.

One fan commented, “The excitement that I felt when I see Zahara !!!! Go ahead and live your best college life girllll yasssss!” Another added, “I swear I’m loving this for Zahara,” while a third chimed in with, “Zahara is having the time of her life.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara shows off dance moves while strolling with sorority sisters View: https://t.co/ewHbcfh99w pic.twitter.com/R0X3Ln7z5B — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) August 25, 2024

Zahara joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha organization, the first historically Black sorority, as a sophomore last year. A video shared by Essence showed her proudly introducing herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” during a line of her sorority sisters, notably omitting “Pitt” from her last name.

Following her initiation, her mother Angelina and brothers Maddox and Pax supported her at an AKA luncheon in November 2023, where they posed for photos celebrating the newest members of the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

In August 2022, Angelina, 49, found it difficult to “hold it together” when she dropped Zahara off at college. Although Pitt, 60, was not present, he expressed his pride in Zahara, telling Vanity Fair that she is “so smart” and would “flourish even more at college.” He described it as an exciting time for her to find her own path and pursue her interests.

Despite Pitt’s strained relationship with some of his children, Zahara’s classmates have expressed a hope to see him on campus someday. The former couple, who starred together in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 18, Zahara, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Several of the children have distanced themselves from Pitt since his 2016 split from Angelina, which followed an allegedly abusive incident during a flight. Most recently, Shiloh’s request to legally drop her father’s last name was granted.

