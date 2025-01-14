Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Tony Slattery, the renowned British actor and comedian best known for his sharp improvisation on Whose Line Is It Anyway, has passed away at the age of 65. His family confirmed his death on Tuesday following a heart attack earlier in the week.

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Tony Slattery, the celebrated British actor and comedian, has died at the age of 65. His family confirmed his passing in a statement released on Tuesday.

Slattery was cherished for his sharp improvisational skills, particularly on the iconic Channel 4 show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which he joined in 1988. His quick wit and humor earned him a lasting place in the hearts of viewers.

A Storied Career in Acting and Comedy

Born in North London in 1959 into a working-class family, Slattery won a scholarship to study medieval and modern languages at Cambridge University. It was during his time there that his passion for performance ignited. He joined the prestigious Cambridge Footlights, invited by fellow student Stephen Fry. “Getting up on stage and hearing laughter took over,” Slattery once said.

Among his contemporaries at Footlights were Dame Emma Thompson and Hugh Laurie. In 1981, their group won the inaugural Perrier Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Festival for their production of The Cellar Tapes. Slattery became Footlights’ President the following year, following in the footsteps of comedy greats like Eric Idle and Peter Cook.

Tony Slattery Career

Slattery’s early career saw him performing on the London club circuit and making TV appearances, including hosting the children’s program TX. His major breakthrough came in 1986 with a starring role in the West End musical Me and My Girl. He went on to appear in acclaimed productions such as Radio Times, Privates on Parade, and Neville’s Island, the latter earning him an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Performance.

His film credits include The Crying Game, Peter’s Friends, and How to Get Ahead in Advertising, showcasing his versatility in both comedic and serious roles.

Tony Slattery Iconic Role on Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Slattery is perhaps best remembered for his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Channel 4’s flagship comedy show. He appeared in 48 episodes between 1988 and 1995, performing alongside talents like Paul Merton, Josie Lawrence, and his longtime friend Stephen Fry. His departure from the show after its seventh series impacted its ratings, underscoring his popularity.

Personal Struggles and Recent Work

Despite his success, Slattery faced personal challenges. In 1996, at the age of 36, he experienced a physical and mental breakdown. After taking a break from the spotlight, he returned to acting with several projects for the BBC and continued to perform in both film and television.

In recent years, Slattery had been touring a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club, in October.

In a statement, Slattery’s partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson, said: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”

