British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British model Bianca Gascoigne has come forward with harrowing allegations that she was groomed and sexually assaulted by Mohamed Al Fayed during her time working at Harrods as a teenager. The 37-year-old, daughter of football legend Paul Gascoigne, shared her experiences in an emotional interview on The UK Tonight with Sarah-Jane Mee, marking the first time she has spoken publicly about the incidents.

Early Encounters with Al Fayed

Gascoigne recounted her initial interactions with Al Fayed, describing him as “charming” during her childhood visits to Harrods with her parents. She noted that he would often bring gifts, creating a false sense of security. By the time she joined the luxury department store at the age of 16, she felt comfortable in his presence, unaware of the danger that lay ahead.

Allegations of Assault

Once employed by Al Fayed, Gascoigne claimed that he began to grope her and force her to kiss him during their weekly meetings. She described feeling trapped and frightened, recounting a particularly disturbing incident when he offered her the Harrods Park Lane apartment to stay in before a flight.In a shocking revelation, she stated, “[Al Fayed] turned up at the apartment to my shock, I was just gobsmacked, I was kind of very shell-shocked. I just didn’t really know what to do, he came in and then he sat me down on the sofa… he got his privates out and got my hands and was trying to manoeuvre them on his parts.”

Gascoigne managed to escape the situation but expressed deep trauma over the experience, reflecting on how knowing her parents may have deterred Al Fayed from proceeding further.

A Pattern of Abuse

Gascoigne’s allegations come amid a growing number of accusations against Al Fayed following a BBC investigation that revealed multiple instances of sexual misconduct involving former employees at Harrods. Since the documentary aired, the Metropolitan Police have recorded 60 allegations against him, including claims of rape and sexual assault. This is in addition to 21 women who reported similar incidents between 2005 and 2023.Harrods has acknowledged that more than 250 individuals are now involved in compensation claims related to Al Fayed’s alleged misconduct.

Silence and Shame

During her interview, Gascoigne expressed regret over not speaking out sooner, stating that she felt immense shame about what happened to her. Despite loving her job as a fashion buyer—a position she considered her “dream”—she felt unable to confide in anyone, including her parents.“Obviously, I loved my job because it’s exactly what I wanted to do – that was my dream,” she said. “And, you know, he’s doing all these things to me… I didn’t want to bring embarrassment and shame.”She also feared losing her job if she spoke out against Al Fayed’s advances.

Emotional Impact

Reflecting on her experiences as a teenager, Gascoigne expressed sympathy for her younger self, “I look back now and just feel very sorry for my 16-year-old self and wish I could protect her.”

She also recounted how Al Fayed would belittle her father’s struggles with addiction and mental health issues, further manipulating her into viewing him as a “father figure.”

Speaking Out for Change

Having recently become a mother herself, Gascoigne felt compelled to share her story after witnessing other women come forward with similar allegations against Al Fayed. She stated, “I feel like I have to do this, like I want to do this. I want to stand for the women… hopefully make any kind of change so that in the future my daughter won’t have to go through something like this.”

The Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood commented on the allegations, calling them “horrifying” and highlighting the need for accountability from institutions associated with Al Fayed.Harrods has previously expressed its shock regarding these allegations and emphasized that it is now a very different organization compared to when Al Fayed was in control from 1985 to 2010.As more victims come forward with their stories, it is clear that the legacy of Mohamed Al Fayed is marred by serious accusations of abuse and exploitation during his time as head of Harrods.